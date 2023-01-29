13 Healthy Breakfast Recipes You Can Make in an Air Fryer
These recipes prove that you can use your air fryer for any meal of the day, including breakfast. From crispy breakfast sides to satisfying staples, these dishes will become your new air-fryer favorites. Recipes like our Air-Fryer Bacon and Air-Fryer Whole-Wheat Cinnamon Rolls are healthy and tasty choices to start your day.
Air-Fryer Bacon
Why use a skillet when you can make crispy air-fryer bacon? Using your air fryer is a clean and splatter-free way to cook bacon for a small group. Pouring out the drippings between batches is key to prevent smoking.
Lemon-Blueberry Yogurt Toast
Here's the latest and greatest addition to your morning breakfast ritual. (Thank you, TikTok!) The yogurt mixed with the egg becomes custard-y—almost like a cheese Danish—when baked, and the protein from both will give you an energy boost to tackle your day.
Air-Fryer Breakfast Bowl
These savory breakfast bowls make excellent use of the air fryer. The tortilla is the perfect vehicle for scooping up the egg, pepper and tomato filling—plus it can soak up the runny egg yolk. Lime juice adds brightness to finish the dish.
Air-Fryer Apples
These air-fryer apples are warm and tender, with cinnamon and orange zest adding subtle spice and flavor. Maple syrup makes these air-fryer apples just sweet enough.
Air-Fryer Whole-Wheat Cinnamon Rolls
Don't skip the rise time before air-frying these cinnamon rolls. It helps make them pillowy instead of dense. Raisins and walnuts are packed into each bite of these sweet rolls.
Air-Fryer Doughnuts
These grease-free air-fryer doughnuts are so easy—just pop open a can of store-bought biscuit dough, and you are on your way. Once cooked, you can choose between vanilla or chocolate glaze or a sweet cinnamon sugar topping. You can discard the doughnut holes or cook them up too! Arrange them in a single layer in the basket of your air fryer and cook at 350°F for 2 minutes.
Air-Fryer French Toast Sticks
This air-fryer French toast recipe cuts the toast into strips that are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside and perfect for dipping into maple syrup or your favorite fruit compote.
Air-Fryer Hash Browns
Air-fryer hash-brown potatoes will forever change how you cook hash browns. With less mess and a crispier crust, these air-fryer hash browns are sure to become a breakfast staple. The cheese not only helps the potatoes bind together, but it also adds a boost of flavor to each bite.
Air-Fryer Spinach-Pepper Egg Bites
With just 10 minutes of active time, you can make a veggie-packed breakfast. Here, we use spinach and bell pepper, but you can try other filling ideas like sausage and mushroom, zucchini and mozzarella, or smoked salmon and pepper (see Tip).
Air-Fryer Beignets
Classic beignets are deep-fried, but not these! The air fryer gives these beignets a healthier twist by using less oil to achieve the crispy exterior and soft chewy inside that makes this South Louisiana specialty so mouthwatering.
Air-Fryer Chewy Oatmeal-Raisin Tahini Cookies
We put a twist on a classic oatmeal-raisin cookie with the addition of tahini and walnuts. Tahini adds a hint of salty, nutty flavor, while toasted walnuts bring a satisfying crunch.
Air-Fryer French Toast
The air fryer in this air-fryer French toast recipe delivers a crispy outside and tender middle, with all the classic flavors dressed up with fresh strawberries and a drizzle of maple syrup.
Air-Fryer Cinnamon-Ginger Apple Chips
When you're in the mood for a sweet snack, these air-fryer apple chips are the perfect choice. Sprinkle Honeycrisp apples with warming spices, such as cinnamon, ginger, allspice, cloves, nutmeg and cardamom. Air-fry, then dip into honey- or vanilla-flavored yogurt.