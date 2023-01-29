13 Healthy Breakfast Recipes You Can Make in an Air Fryer

Danielle DeAngelis January 29, 2023
Credit: Jason Donnelly

These recipes prove that you can use your air fryer for any meal of the day, including breakfast. From crispy breakfast sides to satisfying staples, these dishes will become your new air-fryer favorites. Recipes like our Air-Fryer Bacon and Air-Fryer Whole-Wheat Cinnamon Rolls are healthy and tasty choices to start your day.

Start Slideshow

1 of 13

Air-Fryer Bacon

Credit: Jacob Fox
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Why use a skillet when you can make crispy air-fryer bacon? Using your air fryer is a clean and splatter-free way to cook bacon for a small group. Pouring out the drippings between batches is key to prevent smoking.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Lemon-Blueberry Yogurt Toast

Credit: Photographer / Frederick Hardy II, Food Stylist / Marianne Williams, Prop Stylist / Christina Daley
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here's the latest and greatest addition to your morning breakfast ritual. (Thank you, TikTok!) The yogurt mixed with the egg becomes custard-y—almost like a cheese Danish—when baked, and the protein from both will give you an energy boost to tackle your day.

3 of 13

Air-Fryer Breakfast Bowl

Credit: Photographer: Fred Hardy, Food Stylist: Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These savory breakfast bowls make excellent use of the air fryer. The tortilla is the perfect vehicle for scooping up the egg, pepper and tomato filling—plus it can soak up the runny egg yolk. Lime juice adds brightness to finish the dish.

Advertisement

4 of 13

Air-Fryer Apples

Credit: Jacob Fox
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These air-fryer apples are warm and tender, with cinnamon and orange zest adding subtle spice and flavor. Maple syrup makes these air-fryer apples just sweet enough.

5 of 13

Air-Fryer Whole-Wheat Cinnamon Rolls

Credit: Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Don't skip the rise time before air-frying these cinnamon rolls. It helps make them pillowy instead of dense. Raisins and walnuts are packed into each bite of these sweet rolls.

6 of 13

Air-Fryer Doughnuts

Credit: Jacob Fox
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These grease-free air-fryer doughnuts are so easy—just pop open a can of store-bought biscuit dough, and you are on your way. Once cooked, you can choose between vanilla or chocolate glaze or a sweet cinnamon sugar topping. You can discard the doughnut holes or cook them up too! Arrange them in a single layer in the basket of your air fryer and cook at 350°F for 2 minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 13

Air-Fryer French Toast Sticks

Credit: Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This air-fryer French toast recipe cuts the toast into strips that are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside and perfect for dipping into maple syrup or your favorite fruit compote.

8 of 13

Air-Fryer Hash Browns

Credit: Jacob Fox
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Air-fryer hash-brown potatoes will forever change how you cook hash browns. With less mess and a crispier crust, these air-fryer hash browns are sure to become a breakfast staple. The cheese not only helps the potatoes bind together, but it also adds a boost of flavor to each bite.

9 of 13

Air-Fryer Spinach-Pepper Egg Bites

Credit: Photographer: Kelsey Hansen, Food Stylist: Charlie Worthington, Prop Stylist: Stephanie Hunter
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

With just 10 minutes of active time, you can make a veggie-packed breakfast. Here, we use spinach and bell pepper, but you can try other filling ideas like sausage and mushroom, zucchini and mozzarella, or smoked salmon and pepper (see Tip).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 13

Air-Fryer Beignets

Credit: Caitlin Bensel
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Classic beignets are deep-fried, but not these! The air fryer gives these beignets a healthier twist by using less oil to achieve the crispy exterior and soft chewy inside that makes this South Louisiana specialty so mouthwatering.

11 of 13

Air-Fryer Chewy Oatmeal-Raisin Tahini Cookies

Credit: Photographer: Brie Passano Food Stylist: Greg Luna Art Director: Stephanie Hunter
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We put a twist on a classic oatmeal-raisin cookie with the addition of tahini and walnuts. Tahini adds a hint of salty, nutty flavor, while toasted walnuts bring a satisfying crunch.

12 of 13

Air-Fryer French Toast

Credit: Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The air fryer in this air-fryer French toast recipe delivers a crispy outside and tender middle, with all the classic flavors dressed up with fresh strawberries and a drizzle of maple syrup.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 13

Air-Fryer Cinnamon-Ginger Apple Chips

Credit: Photographer: Kelsey Hansen, Food Stylist: Sammy Mila
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

When you're in the mood for a sweet snack, these air-fryer apple chips are the perfect choice. Sprinkle Honeycrisp apples with warming spices, such as cinnamon, ginger, allspice, cloves, nutmeg and cardamom. Air-fry, then dip into honey- or vanilla-flavored yogurt.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Danielle DeAngelis