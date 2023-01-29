I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite High-Protein Casserole Recipes

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia January 29, 2023
Credit: Antonis Achilleos

There are few things that are as comforting as a casserole. It's warm, usually gooey and easy to assemble and bake. But just because something is cozy and comforting to eat doesn't mean it can't be nutritious, and these dishes are proof. Each casserole recipe on this list boasts at least 15 grams of protein per serving for something that's filling for your stomach and soul. And there are casseroles for any mealtime on this list, from breakfast to dinner. Recipes like our Blueberry-Almond Overnight French Toast and Eggs Benedict Casserole are perfect to prep ahead for a satisfying brunch gathering. Savory mains like our Philly Chicken Cheesesteak Casserole and Cabbage Roll Casserole are just as delicious fresh out of the oven as they are for leftovers the next day. We are in the midst of casserole season, and these recipes help make it flavorful and nourishing. For more budget-friendly recipes, plus cooking and shopping tips, check out Thrifty.

Sweet Potato, Sausage and Goat Cheese Egg Casserole

This hearty breakfast casserole, featuring roasted sweet potatoes, is the perfect dish to prepare for your next brunch gathering.

 

25-Minute Sweet Potato & Bean Enchiladas

Credit: Antonis Achilleos
These quick sweet potato and bean enchiladas are diabetes-friendly thanks to egg wraps that are lower in carbs than traditional tortillas. The vegetarian filling is both sweet and savory, while the topping adds texture and freshness.

 

Philly Chicken Cheesesteak Casserole

Credit: Diana Chistruga
This Philly chicken cheesesteak casserole tastes just like the classic sandwich version but in casserole form. We swapped out the beef for ground chicken and added pasta to bring this quick one-skillet dinner together.

 

French Onion Dip Chicken & Rice Casserole

Credit: Greg Dupree
This creamy French onion dip chicken and rice casserole topped with crispy potato chips is perfect for game day or whenever you want a comforting meal the whole family will love.

 

Cabbage Roll Casserole

Credit: Brie Passano
This casserole has all the elements of cabbage rolls—ground beef, onion and rice cooked in tomato sauce—and skips the fuss of rolling. The cabbage is chopped instead and layered with the saucy filling, then topped with cheese, for a satisfying and easy casserole. Feel free to substitute other ground meats, such as turkey, for the ground beef—this recipe would also be great with a vegetarian meat substitute.

 

Eggs Benedict Casserole

An eggs Benedict casserole is not only delicious, hearty and filling, but it also gives you the ingredients and taste you love from eggs Benedict in an easy, make-ahead form. We suggest making the sauce while your casserole cooks and serving the final product with some fresh fruit.

 

Spinach & Mushroom Tortellini Bake

This cheesy tortellini bake is a dish the whole family will love--it's filled with sweet-tasting marinara, mushrooms and spinach and topped with melted cheese. Complete the meal, plus get in another vegetable serving, by adding a side of broccoli or a small green salad.

 

Blueberry-Almond Overnight French Toast

Pick your favorite table-worthy baking dish for this healthy French toast recipe—the breakfast casserole goes straight from the oven to the table. Serve with pure maple syrup.

 

Spinach & Feta Strata

Credit: Victor Protasio
This breakfast casserole is a natural make-ahead choice, as the egg mixture needs plenty of time to soak into the bread before baking. Plus, it's equally delicious hot, room temperature or cold, so guests can help themselves as they wake up.

 

Easy Lasagna

This classic beef lasagna recipe is easy to make and will be ready to eat in just over an hour.

 

Vegetarian Enchilada Casserole

Think of this vegetarian enchilada casserole as a veggie-packed Mexican-inspired lasagna with corn tortillas standing in for the noodles! If your peppers are mild and you like heat, opt for spicy pico de gallo. This easy vegetarian dinner recipe is sure to become a new family favorite.

 

Cheesy Ground Beef & Broccoli Casserole

Credit: Christine Ma
This cheesy ground beef and broccoli casserole is comfort food the whole family can get behind. It's assembled and baked all in one skillet and finished in 30 minutes, making it the perfect weeknight meal.

 

By Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
