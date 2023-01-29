I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite High-Protein Casserole Recipes

There are few things that are as comforting as a casserole. It's warm, usually gooey and easy to assemble and bake. But just because something is cozy and comforting to eat doesn't mean it can't be nutritious, and these dishes are proof. Each casserole recipe on this list boasts at least 15 grams of protein per serving for something that's filling for your stomach and soul. And there are casseroles for any mealtime on this list, from breakfast to dinner. Recipes like our Blueberry-Almond Overnight French Toast and Eggs Benedict Casserole are perfect to prep ahead for a satisfying brunch gathering. Savory mains like our Philly Chicken Cheesesteak Casserole and Cabbage Roll Casserole are just as delicious fresh out of the oven as they are for leftovers the next day. We are in the midst of casserole season, and these recipes help make it flavorful and nourishing. For more budget-friendly recipes, plus cooking and shopping tips, check out Thrifty.