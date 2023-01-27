16 Diabetes-Friendly Lunch Ideas That Follow the DASH Diet

Following the DASH diet (AKA the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) can be delicious and nutritious, especially with these lunch ideas. From satisfying salads to meal-prepped grain bowls, these lunches are high blood pressure-friendly and heart-healthy choices for a midday meal. These healthy lunches also feature complex carbs like whole grains and legumes, pack on potassium, have low amounts of saturated fat and are sodium-conscious, so they are ideal for a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Recipes like our Sweet Potato, Kale & Chicken Salad with Peanut Dressing and Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna can help you follow one of the best diets for diabetes.