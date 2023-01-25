20 Recipes You Didn't Know You Could Make in Your Air Fryer
Looking for a fresh recipe to try out in your air fryer? Try one of these healthy, tasty choices. From crispy dinner mains to delicious desserts, these new dishes will be sure to satisfy your taste buds. Recipes like our Air-Fryer Stuffed Acorn Squash and Air-Fryer Mini Cheesecakes make the most of the air fryer.
Air-Fryer Stuffed Acorn Squash
orn squash turns tender in the air fryer before it's stuffed with a savory rice filling. Toasted pecans add crunch while dried cranberries provide tartness. The skin of roasted acorn squash is soft enough to eat and provides additional fiber.
Air-Fryer Wasabi Egg Salad Wraps
Wasabi sauce adds heat to this flavorful egg salad recipe, while cucumber provides a welcome crunch. We serve this egg salad in lettuce leaves, but you could also spread it on whole-wheat bread or stuff it in a pita for a healthy lunch.
Air-Fryer Pistachio-Crusted Sea Bass
Sea bass fillets are crusted in pistachios and panko for a nutty, crunchy exterior in this healthy air-fryer recipe. We use sea bass here, but any other firm white fish like halibut would work just as well. Serve with grains and a side salad.
Air-Fryer Mini Cheesecakes
These mini cheesecakes are healthy and easy to make in the air fryer—no water bath necessary! Serve with your favorite toppings, like fresh fruit or cookie crumbles, or keep them plain for a simple sweet treat. If you prefer, you can substitute the graham cracker crumb crust with finely crushed shortbread cookies, gingersnaps or chocolate sandwich cookies.
Air-Fryer Bratwurst with Onions & Peppers
Juicy pork bratwursts star in these healthy sandwiches. Topping them with onions, peppers and a spicy mustard sauce takes them over the top. Be sure to seek out prepared horseradish from the refrigerated section at the supermarket—not the creamy horseradish sauce shelved near the ketchup and mustard.
Air-Fryer Ravioli with Marinara Sauce
These crispy ravioli are perfect for dipping and make an excellent appetizer at any gathering. Choose any flavored ravioli you like, such as beef, cheese and/or spinach.
Air-Fryer Chewy Oatmeal-Raisin Tahini Cookies
We put a twist on a classic oatmeal-raisin cookie with the addition of tahini and walnuts. Tahini adds a hint of salty, nutty flavor, while toasted walnuts bring a satisfying crunch.
Air-Fryer Chili-Spiced Turkey Legs
Hot chili powder, paprika and lemon juice impart heat and acidity in these healthy turkey legs. The same marinade is used for the carrots, which turn tender in the air fryer. An herbed couscous rounds out the meal for a filling dinner.
Air-Fryer Spinach-Pepper Egg Bites
With just 10 minutes of active time, you can make a veggie-packed breakfast. Here, we use spinach and bell pepper, but you can try other filling ideas like sausage and mushroom, zucchini and mozzarella, or smoked salmon and pepper (see Tip).
Air-Fryer Mini Dark Chocolate Cake
Making a cake in the air fryer is easier than you might think! In under an hour, you'll have a delicious, moist chocolate cake ready for dessert. Top with fresh berries or confectioners' sugar.
Air-Fryer Broccoli-Cheddar Quesadillas
Lightly charred garlicky broccoli and Cheddar make a delicious filling for these air-fryer quesadillas that both kids and adults will love. If you like, include cubes of ham in the quesadillas. A quick honey-mustard dipping sauce provides a hint of sweetness.
Air-Fryer Potato Cakes
These potato cakes make a wonderful appetizer, especially for the holidays. Top them with an array of ingredients, from apples and sage to a red pepper aioli. With a crispy exterior and creamy center, these potato cakes will be the star of any gathering. For a colorful twist, try this recipe with purple potatoes.
Air-Fryer "Fried" Chicken
In this healthy air-fried chicken recipe, we dredge the chicken twice in the flour mixture, resulting in a deliciously crisp exterior. Buffalo-style hot sauce adds subtle heat to these juicy drumsticks. Serve alongside mashed potatoes and green beans.
Air-Fryer Coconut-Mango Bread Pudding
Coconut milk and mango shine in this bright and fruity spin on the classic dessert. If mango isn't available, you can use fresh pineapple in its place.
Air-Fryer Cider Pork Chops with Apples
Enjoy this elevated take on pork chops and applesauce. Serve caramelized chops and apple slices with tender green beans drizzled with a cider syrup. Even better? It's ready in 25 minutes.
Air-Fryer Breakfast Bowl
These savory breakfast bowls make excellent use of the air fryer. The tortilla is the perfect vehicle for scooping up the egg, pepper and tomato filling—plus it can soak up the runny egg yolk. Lime juice adds brightness to finish the dish.
Air-Fryer Orange Salmon with Avocado Salsa
Salmon and orange pair beautifully together, and here we use the citrus in two ways. First, orange marmalade and Dijon mustard make a tangy-sweet glaze for the fish. Then, a salsa made with avocado, scallion and orange segments finishes the dish for a pop of freshness and color.
Air-Fryer Cinnamon-Ginger Apple Chips
When you're in the mood for a sweet snack, these air-fryer apple chips are the perfect choice. Sprinkle Honeycrisp apples with warming spices, such as cinnamon, ginger, allspice, cloves, nutmeg and cardamom. Air-fry, then dip into honey- or vanilla-flavored yogurt.
Air-Fryer Chicken Taquitos
These air-fryer taquitos are crispy on the outside with a warm and zesty chicken-and-bean filling on the inside. Pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh cilantro round out this easy recipe that's perfect for a game-day crowd.
Air-Fryer Green Beans
These tender, charred air-fryer green beans have bright lemon flavor and subtle savory notes from garlic and pepper. If you like to roast your vegetables, the air fryer will do it for you in a snap.