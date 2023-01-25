24 Cozy Soups to Help Support Gut Health
These gut-healthy soups are feel-good choices for a cozy night in. From probiotic-packed soups featuring kimchi and miso to fiber-rich soups highlighting legumes and whole grains, these comforting bowls are packed with ingredients that can help support your gut health. Recipes like our Slow-Cooker Carrot-Leek Bisque and Kale, White Bean & Pasta Soup are delicious and nutritious options for lunch or dinner.
Winter Vegetable Mulligatawny Soup
Our meatless version of the Indian-inspired British colonial soup includes parsnip and squash to keep it hearty and satisfying.
Slow-Cooker Carrot-Leek Bisque
Creamy and delicate slow-cooker carrot soup is a welcome appetizer. The addition of millet--a whole grain similar to quinoa--adds body to the soup as well as protein and fiber. Garnish with additional black pepper, if desired.
Creamy Asparagus-Potato Soup
In this fast asparagus soup recipe, potato adds creaminess without adding cream. Double or triple this soup and freeze the leftovers for a quick lunch.
Miso Vegetable Soup
Tofu, rice and plenty of vegetables transform miso soup from a light accompaniment into a dish that's substantial enough to leave you feeling satisfied.
Kale, White Bean & Pasta Soup
This veggie-packed kale, white bean and pasta soup is hearty and flavorful. Mashing beans into the soup gives it body and creaminess without actual cream. Serve this delicious vegetarian soup with a piece of crusty whole-grain bread on the side.
Kimchi-Tofu Soup with Sesame & Egg
Cubed tofu soaks up the delicious aromatic broth, full of tang and flavor from prepared kimchi, garlic paste and ginger paste. Use your favorite brand of kimchi, just be sure to drain it before adding. A fried egg adds protein to this vegetarian kimchi-tofu soup.
Bean & Barley Soup
This hearty bean and barley soup tastes like it has simmered for hours, but actually it's quite quick to throw together. Plus this recipe for healthy bean and barley soup freezes beautifully. If you have cooked barley on hand, omit the quick-cooking barley and stir in 1 1/2 cups cooked barley along with the broth in Step 2.
Spring Green Soup with Chicken
Sautéing chicken in a little oil first (rather than poaching in the broth) creates some browned bits in the pan (aka fond) that give this green soup a richer flavor.
French Onion Soup with Portobello Cheese "Toast"
Roasted portobello mushrooms stuffed with cheese, herbs and breadcrumbs stand in for the traditional Gruyère toast you'd find on top of a crock of French onion soup.
Cabbage & White Bean Soup
This cabbage and white bean soup is easy and flavorful. Avoid browning the leeks and garlic, as it can make the soup bitter. If you want to make this soup vegan, use vegan-friendly pesto and omit the Parmesan rind.
Easy Tortellini Soup
This nourishing, vibrant soup is on the table quickly, making it the perfect weeknight meal. The broth is delicate and creamy, thanks to the Parmesan rind, while dried basil adds an herbaceous note. We call for cheese tortellini, but you can easily swap in your favorite kind.
Chicken & Kale Soup
This easy chicken and kale soup will keep you warm on a cold and rainy day or any day that calls for a simple, hearty soup. For convenience, you can make this soup with frozen kale without the need to thaw it beforehand.
Kimchi Shrimp Cup of Noodles
Make your own cup of instant soup at home with this Korean noodle recipe. Pack several jars at once to take to work for easy lunches throughout the week.
Yasai-To-Tofu-no-Misoshiru (Hearty Miso Soup with Vegetables & Tofu)
Miso soup can be enjoyed any time of the day, but it is traditionally a Japanese breakfast soup. Many restaurants serve it with just a few morsels of seaweed and tofu, but at home, miso soup can be hearty, packed with just about any vegetable. You can skip the process of making the dashi and use low-sodium broth instead.
Chicken Tomato Tortilla Soup
Transform canned tomato soup by adding chicken, black beans and corn for a filling and quick lunch or dinner. Garnish with your favorite toppings, such as sour cream, avocado and tortilla chips.
Potato, Leek & Asparagus Soup
Rather than tossing your potato peels, asparagus stalks and leek tops, cook them down into this soup instead. Once tender, they'll blend right in. Plus, they contain prebiotic fiber to help feed the good bugs in your gut. We reserve the asparagus tips to pan-fry with peas for a bright green garnish.
White Bean Soup with Tomato & Shrimp
With capers and olives, this heart-healthy soup draws inspiration from Italian puttanesca sauce. Serve with crusty whole-grain bread to soak up the broth.
Vegetarian French Onion Soup
This vegetarian French onion soup is teeming with onions and shallots that caramelize and add sweet and savory flavor to the soup. Vegetable broth stands in for beef broth, but mushroom broth, with its dark color and earthy flavor, is also a good option.
Slow-Cooker Chicken & Wild Rice Soup with Asparagus & Peas
Use your crock pot all year with this healthy slow-cooker chicken soup recipe with fresh spring ingredients. Adding the asparagus and peas to the slow cooker for the last 20 minutes of cooking and leaving the lid off ensures that the vegetables stay bright green and are perfectly done without getting mushy.
Kimchi Jjigae
Kimchi jjigae (stew) is one of the most beloved jjigaes in Korea. This comforting one-pot stew is best when made with older, well-fermented kimchi. While anchovy broth is traditional, you can swap it for reduced-sodium chicken broth, beef broth, vegetable broth or even water (as long as your kimchi is flavorful). Feel free to add some pork belly along with the kimchi for a classic spin on this recipe. Read more about kimchi jjigae.
Loaded Black Bean Nacho Soup
Jazz up a can of black bean soup with your favorite nacho toppings, such as cheese, avocado and fresh tomatoes. A bit of smoked paprika adds a bold flavor kick, but you can swap in any warm spices you prefer, such as cumin or chili powder. Look for a soup that contains no more than 450 mg sodium per serving.
Pasta e Ceci (Pasta & Chickpea Soup)
This thick soup is full of ceci (Italian for chickpeas), tomatoes, fresh rosemary and pasta. Convenient pantry items makes it the perfect solution for harried weeknights. To make this soup vegetarian simply swap reduced-sodium vegetable broth for the beef broth.
Miso Soup Cup of Noodles with Shrimp & Green Tea Soba
Green tea soba noodles, or cha soba, are buckwheat noodles made with powdered green tea, which imparts a subtle grassy note and pretty color. You can find them in Japanese markets or online. Regular buckwheat soba noodles work just as well in this cup-of-noodles-style mason jar noodle soup.
Slow-Cooker French Onion Soup
In this genius slow-cooker soup recipe, two types of onions are caramelized for hours before adding a sherry-spiked broth. For a bistro-worthy presentation, ladle the soup into ovenproof crocks, top with the bread and cheese and broil.