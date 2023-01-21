22 High-Protein Breakfasts That Aren't Eggs

Danielle DeAngelis Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia January 21, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Credit: Carson Downing

While eggs are a great source of protein, there are other ways to enjoy a high-protein breakfast. From refreshing smoothies to loaded avocado toasts, these morning meals have at least 15 grams of protein per serving, to help you feel full and energized to take on the rest of your day. Recipes like our Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake and Tofu & Vegetable Scramble are tasty and satisfying dishes that hold the eggs.

Start Slideshow

1 of 22

Mixed-Berry Breakfast Smoothie

Credit: Clara Gonzalez
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Smoothies are popular for breakfast, but many don't have enough calories or nutrients to be considered a complete meal. This creamy berry smoothie has the perfect balance of protein, carbohydrates and fat, and will keep you satisfied until your next meal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 22

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter.

3 of 22

Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.

Advertisement

4 of 22

Avocado Toast with Burrata

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Burrata (cream-filled fresh mozzarella cheese) takes this avocado toast recipe to the next level for a decadent, yet weekday-friendly breakfast.

5 of 22

Tofu & Vegetable Scramble

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Feel free to customize this speedy tofu and vegetable scramble with your favorite combination of vegetables and spice. Try to use veggies that will all cook at the same rate, like peppers, green beans and sugar snap peas.

6 of 22

Chocolate-Coconut Breakfast Banana Split

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Eating dessert for breakfast has never been easier, thanks to this twist on a classic banana split. We swap in strained yogurt (e.g., Greek-style or skyr) for ice cream, but you'll still get the same ice-cream-scoop look because the yogurt's thicker consistency helps it hold its shape well. Plus, strained yogurt has more protein for staying power. Pineapple and coconut give this banana split tropical vibes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 22

Anti-Inflammatory Cherry-Spinach Smoothie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This healthy smoothie is not only delicious--it also boosts your daily dose of anti-inflammatory foods. It starts with a base of creamy gut-friendly kefir and includes cherries, which can lower the inflammatory marker C-reactive protein. Heart-healthy fats in avocado, almond butter and chia seeds deliver additional anti-inflammatory compounds to the body, while spinach offers a mix of antioxidants that sweep up harmful free radicals. Fresh ginger adds zing, plus a compound called gingerol, which preliminary studies suggest may improve inflammatory markers of heart disease if consumed daily.

8 of 22

Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.

9 of 22

Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For this healthy smoothie bowl recipe, be sure to use frozen fruit (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 22

Vanilla-Cranberry Overnight Oatmeal

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Overnight oats can simplify your morning routine while still providing a hearty, nutritious breakfast. You can prepare this in a 2-cup mason jar or other to-go container if you usually transport your breakfast.

11 of 22

Spinach-Avocado Smoothie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost.

12 of 22

Ricotta & Yogurt Parfait

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Reminiscent of a lemon cheesecake, this healthy breakfast recipe is easy to throw together in the morning. Or stir together the filling in a jar the night before and top with the fruit, nuts and seeds when you get to work.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 22

Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Red lentils give this smoothie a plant-based protein boost. To make this smoothie vegan, try using unsweetened coconut beverage or almond milk in place of the dairy milk.

14 of 22

Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This strawberry parfait recipe combines fresh fruit, Greek yogurt and crunchy granola for an easy breakfast. Pack the parfait in a mason jar for a healthy breakfast on the go.

15 of 22

Berry-Kefir Smoothie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Get a probiotic boost at breakfast when you add kefir to your smoothie. Feel free to use any berries and nut butter you have on hand in this healthy smoothie recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 22

Yogurt with Blueberries & Honey

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A simple combination of Greek-style yogurt and blueberries gets an extra touch of sweetness from golden honey. It's the perfect balance of protein and fiber to keep you energized.

17 of 22

West Coast Avocado Toast

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Hummus, sprouts and avocado top sprouted whole-wheat bread in this healthy vegan lunch idea. Look for sprouted bread in the freezer section of your grocery store.

18 of 22

Chocolate-Raspberry Breakfast Banana Split

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This fun, breakfast-friendly twist on a banana split swaps in yogurt for ice cream. Using strained yogurt (e.g., Greek-style or skyr) provides more protein for staying power. Plus, its thicker consistency holds its shape better to resemble a scoop of ice cream. Raspberries and peanuts give this PB&J vibes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 22

Acai-Blueberry Smoothie Bowl

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For those mornings when you're looking to up your fruit smoothie game, this healthy smoothie bowl recipe is the perfect answer. Thick enough to eat with a spoon and topped with raspberries, granola, coconut and chia seeds, this healthy breakfast bowl is bursting with flavor.

20 of 22

Overnight Quinoa Pudding

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This quick and easy recipe blends quinoa and chia seeds for a protein-packed dessert or grab-and-go breakfast. This recipe uses kefir rather than milk for a probiotic boost and instead of refined sugar, this pudding relies on maple syrup for its sweetness. Prep time is minimal--just leave the mixture in the refrigerator overnight to firm up.

21 of 22

Peanut Butter & Jelly Smoothie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Skip the PB & J sandwich but get the flavors in this healthy smoothie! Greek yogurt, spinach and strawberries are blended with peanut butter in this healthy, protein-rich smoothie recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 22

Chickpea & Kale Toast

Credit: Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This healthy toast recipe combines chickpeas, kale and feta for a savory bite.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Danielle DeAngelis