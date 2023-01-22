12 Easy Veggie Side Dishes That Will Melt in Your Mouth
These veggie side dishes are crispy on the outside and smooth and velvety on the inside, making them perfect additions to your dinner table. From potatoes and sweet potatoes to cabbage and onions, these veggies soak up the flavors of their seasonings for a tasty bite. Recipes like our Garlic-Parmesan Melting Potatoes and Melting Beets with Goat Cheese can be made in just three steps or less.
Garlic-Parmesan Melting Potatoes
Crispy, buttery, cheesy, garlicky potatoes—what else could you ask for? Serve these melt-in-your-mouth potatoes alongside steak, pork chops, chicken or fish. If you have leftovers, throw them into a breakfast scramble the next morning.
Melting Beets with Goat Cheese
Roasting the beets with broth makes them crispy on the outside, yet tender on the inside. Crumbled goat cheese tops these melt-in-your-mouth beets for an easy side dish.
Melting Cabbage
This velvety cabbage in this easy cabbage recipe melts in your mouth and picks up the flavors of caraway, cumin and garlic as it simmers in broth in the oven. Serve it alongside roasted pork or chicken.
Melting Potatoes
The name for this potato recipe hints at the creamy interior. Roasting these melting potatoes at high heat ensures they get crunchy on the outside. Then, adding a little broth at the end allows the potatoes to absorb the liquid, making the insides extra moist.
Melting Sweet Potatoes with Maple Butter
As the name implies, these sweet potatoes melt right in your mouth. After browning in a hot oven, thick slices of sweet potato simmer in broth and soak up the flavors of maple syrup and lemon. This simple dish is great alongside roasted chicken or pork and makes a great Thanksgiving side dish.
Melting Onions
Onions lose their bite and melt in your mouth when they're sliced and roasted with butter and fresh herbs and then tenderized further by braising in broth. Serve alongside roasted chicken or cook them in vegetable broth for an easy, elegant vegetarian side dish.
Sour Cream & Onion Melting Potatoes
Try this fun spin on sour cream and onion potatoes. The potatoes roast, then "melt," absorbing a savory onion flavor. They're perfect for holidays but simple enough for a weeknight.
Melting Beets with Ricotta
Creamy, herbaceous, earthy, sweet, crisp and melt-in-your-mouth all at once? This simple recipe is firing on all cylinders. Use any color beets if golden aren't available. Either way, the cider vinegar will still make them pop, and the ricotta garnish adds just the right amount of creaminess.
Melting Butternut Squash with Cumin & Cilantro
In this quick and easy recipe, butternut squash becomes crisp on the outside from 20 minutes in a high-heat oven, and creamy on the inside from the addition of a flavorful broth during the last few minutes of roasting. The flavors of garlic, paprika, cumin and cilantro are inspired by the North African condiment chermoula, which is popularly used in seafood dishes but also sometimes used to accompany meat and vegetables. Look for a squash with a long neck for best results.
Lemon-Rosemary Melting Potatoes
These full-flavored potatoes are a great new approach to your typical potato side dish. The potatoes roast, then "melt" with the flavors of lemon, rosemary and garlic. They're good enough for a special occasion, but easy enough for a weeknight.
Melting Sweet Potatoes with Mini Marshmallows
If you like sweet potato casserole, you'll love these tender, creamy melted sweet potatoes. Slices of sweet potatoes "melt" into a savory broth with spices and are topped with mini marshmallows for a hint of sweetness at the end. They're perfect for Thanksgiving or anytime in fall or winter when cooler weather settles in.
Salt & Vinegar Melting Potatoes
We love this method of roasting potatoes with broth because it creates a crispy exterior and a creamy interior. This recipe takes inspiration from one of our favorite potato chip flavors: salt and vinegar. Serve these potatoes alongside roasted chicken or with crispy fish for a fresh take on fish and chips.