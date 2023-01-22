I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite New Soup Recipes
We are in the throes of soup season, and I'm really leaning into having a cozy bowl for dinner most nights. There are several reasons that soup is so beloved in the winter months and beyond. It can be pulled together with whatever vegetables you have laying around—plus some pantry ingredients—for a dinner that tastes complex but is easy and budget-friendly. Not to mention, getting creative with herbs and spices can help you amp up the flavor even more. Also, you can easily make a big batch and freeze half for when you're in a pinch. For example, I've been traveling a lot lately (for work and otherwise), so getting home from a long trip and being able to heat up homemade soup for dinner in minutes has been so helpful. And last but certainly not least, the flavor combinations for soup are seemingly endless. Thanks to our recent Souper Bowl poll, we have tons of new and delicious recipes worth trying this winter and spring. Including mouth-watering dishes like Green Chile Chicken Pozole, Vegetarian Lasagna Soup and Kimchi-Tofu Soup with Sesame & Egg, here are my favorite new soup recipes on the site.
Mushroom & Lentil Soup
Fresh and dried mushrooms provide a deep umami flavor in this brothy soup, while harissa paste brings color and spiciness. Lentils serve as a great source of plant-based protein and help bulk up the soup so you'll feel full and satisfied.
Vegetarian Lasagna Soup
All the delicious flavors of a vegetarian lasagna can be found in this cozy soup. Mushrooms, zucchini and spinach provide color and nutrients, while a ricotta-and-mozzarella topping provides the signature cheesiness and creaminess. Serve with a side salad or crusty bread for dipping.
Slow-Cooker Bean, Kale & Barley Soup
Beans and kale are packed into each bite of this hearty slow-cooker soup. Barley adds a chewiness to provide texture, while dried mushrooms lend an earthiness and depth. Finishing with acidic lemon juice brightens the flavors.
Kimchi-Tofu Soup with Sesame & Egg
Cubed tofu soaks up the delicious aromatic broth, full of tang and flavor from prepared kimchi, garlic paste and ginger paste. Use your favorite brand of kimchi, just be sure to drain it before adding. A fried egg adds protein to this vegetarian kimchi-tofu soup.
Green Chile Chicken Pozole
This Mexican-style soup features chicken thighs, hominy and roasted poblano peppers, which add depth of flavor and a little heat. Oregano, coriander and garlic give this simple soup a lovely aroma to whet your appetite.
Everyone's Favorite Taco Soup
This easy-to-make taco soup features enchilada sauce and taco seasoning, which provides a mild heat. Top this family-friendly soup with all of your favorite taco garnishes.
Copycat Panera's Broccoli-Cheddar Soup
This velvety copycat of Panera's Broccoli-Cheddar Soup is just like the original, with a cheesy broth and plenty of broccoli and shredded carrot. Enjoy with crusty bread to sop up the leftovers.
Bok Choy Soup with Shrimp & Noodles
This shrimp and noodle soup is inspired by the flavors of Vietnamese pho, with a spice-infused broth and rice noodles. Shrimp, bok choy, carrots and mushrooms cook in the aromatic broth while mung bean sprouts and plenty of fresh mint add a refreshing bite on top.
Creamy Mushroom & Orzo Soup with Lemon & Parmesan
This creamy mushroom soup is filled with hearty orzo and plenty of veggies. The sherry, thyme and lemon boost and brighten the flavor, while sour cream thickens the broth and gives it extra tanginess.
Slow-Cooker Thai Chile & Corn Chowder
This slow-cooker chowder draws inspiration from both American corn chowder and Thai curry. Thai chile and green curry paste provide spiciness and umami, while cream and coconut milk round out the flavors, resulting in a soup that's the perfect balance of sweet and spicy. Blending part of the soup helps thicken it for a delicious bite.
Slow-Cooker Green Minestrone with Fennel &Parmesan
A strip of Parmesan rind in the broth gives this minestrone soup a deep, layered flavor, and fresh fennel adds a bright anise note. You don't need much pesto here—swirl in just enough to tint the broth and release its fresh-basil scent. If you avoid cheese made with rennet, look for vegetarian Parmesan cheese, which is made without it.
Vegetarian French Onion Soup
This vegetarian French onion soup is teeming with onions and shallots that caramelize and add sweet and savory flavor to the soup. Vegetable broth stands in for beef broth, but mushroom broth, with its dark color and earthy flavor, is also a good option.
Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup
In this healthy cauliflower soup recipe, roasting the cauliflower first adds depth and prevents the florets from turning to mush. A little tomato sauce and coconut milk give the broth a rich, silky texture. Serve with a dollop of sour cream or yogurt, if desired.