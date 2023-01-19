10 DASH Diet Snacks to Make Ahead for Busy Weeks

Whether you need something sweet, something salty or something crunchy, these snacks will satisfy your cravings while keeping your nutritional goals in mind. . The DASH Diet (aka the Dietary Approaches to Stopping Hypertension) focuses on including whole foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins while limiting added sugar, saturated fat and sodium. It's especially helpful for those wanting to lower their blood pressure and improve their heart health. Making these snacks ahead for easy grab-and-go will help save you time during busy weeks, too. Recipes like our Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie and Avocado Hummus follow our heart health and high blood pressure nutrition parameters so you can have a delicious snack that meets your dietary needs.