13 Breakfast Casseroles with Three Steps or Less
In only three steps or less, you can make a delicious and comforting breakfast. Perfect for the weekend, these breakfast casserole recipes are cozy and healthy choices to start your day. Recipes like our Spinach, Mushroom & Egg Casserole and Lemon-Blueberry French Toast Casserole make excellent use of sheet pans, skillets and baking dishes to create a tasty morning meal.
Spinach, Mushroom & Egg Casserole
This delightful spinach, mushroom and egg casserole is layered with earthy cooked mushrooms and baby spinach, fluffy eggs and nutty cave-aged Gruyère that deepens the flavor. Serve this easy casserole for breakfast, brunch or even dinner with a green salad on the side.
Smoked Salmon & Goat Cheese Sheet-Pan Eggs
Meal-prep breakfast for the week with these easy sheet-pan eggs, which can be served as is or in a sandwich. Smoky salmon, briny capers and creamy goat cheese load these frittata-like slices with flavor.
Vegetarian Spring Egg Casserole
This easy egg casserole is filled with spring green vegetables and rustic whole-grain bread. It's perfect for a healthy vegetarian dinner or a springtime brunch. You can assemble it the night before and bake it in the morning when you're ready.
Egg, Hash Brown & Bacon Breakfast Skillet
This breakfast skillet with eggs and hash browns is reminiscent of the hashbrown bowl at Waffle House. It's filling and tastes decadent, but is still a pretty low-calorie breakfast.
Lemon-Blueberry French Toast Casserole
When you need to feed a crowd, this French toast casserole is sure to be a winner. Blueberries bring color and tartness to the dish, while maple syrup provides sweetness. You can easily assemble this casserole the night before and leave it to soak before baking it in the morning.
Easy Sheet-Pan Eggs with Mushrooms & Spinach
Make these easy sheet-pan eggs the next time you're serving a crowd for breakfast or brunch. Mushrooms add texture and flavor, while spinach adds a pop of color. You can also make these eggs for a meal-prep-friendly breakfast.
Sheet-Pan Eggs with Spinach & Ham
Making a big batch of eggs has never been easier with this one-pan oven-baked eggs recipe. Whether you are making brunch for a crowd or just want to meal-prep healthy breakfasts for the week, you'll have 12 servings ready in just 45 minutes.
Apple-Cheddar Ham and Egg Casserole
This casserole featuring eggs, cheese, ham, and fennel would also make a perfect breakfast for a special day.
Sweet Pepper Hash Brown Baked Eggs
This hash brown and egg dish with sweet green pepper rings is easy to create and perfect for brunch or breakfast.
Bacon & Kale Sheet-Pan Eggs
Our trick for making a big batch of eggs? Get out your sheet pan. With this simple recipe, you can easily meal-prep breakfast for the week. Serve them as is or in a sandwich. A sprinkling of za'atar—a Middle Eastern spice blend that's a mix of thyme, sumac, salt, sesame seeds and sometimes other herbs—adds big, bold flavor to these frittata-like squares.
Egg and Potato Casserole
Make this quick and easy casserole for Sunday brunch or breakfast any day of the week!
Smoky Cauliflower Sheet-Pan Eggs
Smoky tempeh, sometimes called fakin' bacon, adds meaty flavor to these frittata-like slices, which are great as is or in a breakfast sandwich.
Broccoli, Ham & Cheese Sheet-Pan Eggs
This riff on broccoli, ham and cheese omelets adds all the same flavors to a big batch of easy-to-prep eggs, thanks to your sheet pan. With this simple recipe, you can easily meal-prep breakfast for the week. Serve them as is or in a sandwich.