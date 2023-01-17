19 DASH Diet Soups to Cozy Up With This Winter 

Many people love the DASH Diet (AKA the Dietary Approaches to Stopping Hypertension) for its impressive benefits it can provide, like lowering blood pressure and promoting heart health. In the winter months, you may find yourself craving a cozy and comforting meal to help meet your nutrition goals. There is no cozier food than soup, and these recipes showcase ingredients like vegetables, whole grains and legumes that are standbys in the DASH Diet. Not to mention, each recipe meets our heart-healthy and high blood pressure nutrition parameters. Dishes like Four Bean Pumpkin Chili and Winter Vegetable Mulligatawny Soup are sure to warm you up and help you feel your best.