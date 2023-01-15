21 Winter Soups You'll Want to Make Forever

Danielle DeAngelis January 15, 2023
Credit: Photographer: Jen Causey; Food Stylist: Ali Ramee; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

These highly-rated soups are ideal for lunch or dinner. From brothy veggie soups to creamy chicken soups, you'll want to snuggle up with these comforting bowls all winter long. Recipes like our Slow-Cooker Bean, Kale & Barley Soup and Zuppa Toscana are cozy and flavorful.

Start Slideshow

1 of 21

Copycat Panera's Tomato-Basil Soup

Credit: Photographer: Jen Causey; Food Stylist: Ali Ramee; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We've re-created Panera's Tomato-Basil Soup, loved for its richness and subtle sweetness, by roasting cherry tomatoes and shallots, which add natural sweet flavors and eliminate the need for added sugar. Serve with a salad or a grilled cheese for dunking.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 21

Slow-Cooker Bean, Kale & Barley Soup

Credit: PHOTOGRAPHER: JEN CAUSEY; FOOD STYLIST: AIL RAMEE; PROP STYLIST: CLAIRE SPOLLEN
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Beans and kale are packed into each bite of this hearty slow-cooker soup. Barley adds a chewiness to provide texture, while dried mushrooms lend an earthiness and depth. Finishing with acidic lemon juice brightens the flavors.

3 of 21

Zuppa Toscana

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This creamy soup is packed with savory flavor from Italian sausage and bacon. But don't worry, we tucked in healthy ingredients too, like kale and white beans, for added nutrition and fiber to round out a healthy dinner or packable lunch.

Advertisement

4 of 21

Cabbage & White Bean Soup

Credit: Photographer: Jen Causey, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This cabbage and white bean soup is easy and flavorful. Avoid browning the leeks and garlic, as it can make the soup bitter. If you want to make this soup vegan, use vegan-friendly pesto and omit the Parmesan rind.

5 of 21

Creamy Mushroom & Orzo Soup with Lemon & Parmesan

Credit: Diana Chistruga
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This creamy mushroom soup is filled with hearty orzo and plenty of veggies. The sherry, thyme and lemon boost and brighten the flavor, while sour cream thickens the broth and gives it extra tanginess.

6 of 21

Copycat Olive Garden's Chicken & Gnocchi Soup

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey, Food stylist: Ali Ramee, Prop stylist: Clairen Spollen
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This comforting copycat Olive Garden chicken and gnocchi soup is creamy, with chewy, pillowy gnocchi to satisfy your appetite. Enjoy with a green salad and breadsticks for dipping.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 21

Chorizo, Potato & Kale Soup

Credit: Photography / Fred Hardy, Styling / Kady Wohlfarth / Kay Clarke
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Inspired by caldo verde, a soup traditional in northern Portugal and served with corn bread called broa, this satisfying winter soup features tender potatoes and spicy chorizo sausage. Collard or mustard greens can be substituted for the kale.

8 of 21

Wild Rice, Shrimp & Fennel Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Bold fennel and mild leeks add incredible flavor to this hearty wild rice and shrimp soup recipe.

9 of 21

Spinach-Tortellini Soup

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey, Food stylist: Ali Ramee, Prop stylist: Claire Spollen
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

When you need a quick and flavorful dinner, turn to this easy tortellini soup with spinach. Refrigerated cheese tortellini bulk up the soup and cook in just minutes. The tortellini can be delicate, so be careful when stirring the soup to avoid them falling apart.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 21

Chicken Potpie Soup with Tater Tot Topping

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This bubbling stewlike soup is a great way to use up leftover cooked chicken or turkey--and a perfect excuse to indulge in crispy, puffy tater tots. This easy dinner recipe is sure to be a hit with the whole family.

11 of 21

Creamy Peanut Soup with Sage

Credit: Ali Redmond
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This creamy peanut soup lets the flavor of the peanuts truly shine, and fresh sage adds a nice autumnal flavor. While we often call for natural peanut butters in our recipes, they're not recommended here, as they can make the soup gritty and oily.

12 of 21

Sausage, Potato & Kale Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Mild Italian sausage and potatoes are the foundation for this simple sausage, potato and kale soup. Serve it with slices of whole-wheat bread or a side salad for a complete and satisfying lunch or dinner.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 21

Vegan Pumpkin Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This vegan pumpkin soup, filled with spices and creamy cashews, can make an easy weeknight dinner or be elevated to a vegan main dish worthy of a holiday dinner by serving it in a hollowed-out freshly roasted pumpkin.

14 of 21

Creamy Chicken & Mushroom Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This creamy chicken and mushroom soup is easy to make. The mix of vegetables and thyme adds richness, while the bone-in chicken flavors the broth. If you're in a hurry, you can skip the chicken breasts and add rotisserie chicken at the end instead.

15 of 21

One-Pot Turkey Vegetable Soup

Credit: Photography / Antonis Achilleos, Styling / Christine Keely, Ali Ramee
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Got leftover turkey? Use it in this turkey vegetable soup for a satisfying main dish that's full of bright flavors thanks to the use of lemon juice and lemon zest.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 21

Kohlrabi, Potato & Leek Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Kohlrabi is a root vegetable related to cabbage that can be eaten raw or cooked. Here, we blend it with potatoes for a more nutritious take on the classic potato-leek soup.

17 of 21

Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This comforting and creamy slow-cooker soup is loaded with earthy, umami flavor from the mushrooms and soy sauce. Garnish with additional black pepper and chopped fresh thyme, if desired.

18 of 21

Chicken & White Bean Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Once again, rotisserie chickens can really relieve the dinner-rush pressure-especially in this Italian-inspired soup that cries out for a piece of crusty bread and a glass of red wine.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 21

Weight-Loss Cabbage Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Loaded with cabbage, carrots, bell pepper, tomato and plenty of seasoning, this healthy cabbage soup recipe packs in lots of flavor and is ultra-satisfying. This easy recipe makes a big batch for lunches or veggie-packed snacks all week. If you want to bump up the satisfaction factor even more, top with a little cheese or avocado.

20 of 21

Stuffed Pepper Soup

Credit: Jacob Fox
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Inspired by stuffed peppers, this soup is ready faster and with fewer dishes too! Have fun with the toppings—we top it with onion, Cheddar cheese and tortilla chips here, but salsa, sour cream and corn would also make stellar additions.

21 of 21

Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup with Kale

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This healthy, easy soup is loaded with vegetables, protein and fiber to keep you full and fueled. Serve this winter soup topped with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese, and a side of garlic toast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Danielle DeAngelis