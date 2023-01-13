22 Simple Meal Prep Ideas to Help Keep You Energized

Whether you're looking for a filling breakfast or a satisfying lunch, these simple recipes can help you stay energized throughout the day. Easy to prepare, these meals only require three steps or less and can be made ahead of time to enjoy later. Recipes like our 3-Ingredient Baked Feta & Cherry Tomato Egg Muffins and Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice are simple and healthy dishes that can help you be fueled and ready for whatever the day holds.