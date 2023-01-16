11 Healthy Wing Recipes to Make on Super Bowl Sunday
It's time to build the menu for your Super Bowl watch party, and these wing recipes are ready to take the spotlight. From classic buffalo wings to cauliflower alternatives, these healthy and tasty wings are sure to be crowd pleasers. Recipes like our Slow-Cooker Wings and Baked Buffalo Wings are sure to be a touchdown with your tastebuds.
Slow-Cooker Wings
Slow-cooker wings are a fuss-free way to prepare wings for game day. The wings are tender, and they brown nicely under the broiler. After broiling, they're tossed in the tangy, sweet sauce they're cooked in, with the remaining sauce served on the side for dipping.
Baked Buffalo Chicken Wings
These are the best baked chicken wings around. Cooking the wings in the oven, not the fryer, reduces fat and calories. Just like the original Buffalo wings, these baked Buffalo wings are coated in a tangy, spicy sauce and served with carrots, celery and your favorite creamy dipping sauce.
Sriracha-Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
This recipe for spicy Buffalo cauliflower bites is a great vegetarian alternative to Buffalo wings. Roasted cauliflower stands in for chicken and provides more fiber and fewer calories.
Garlic-Parmesan Chicken Wings
Forget the fryer—these baked garlic-Parmesan chicken wings get a crispy coating (without tons of oil) from panko breadcrumbs combined with grated Parmesan cheese. A drizzle of balsamic vinegar glaze gives this healthy appetizer a sweet and tangy finishing note.
Boneless Buffalo Wings
Even though boneless Buffalo wings are made with healthy white-meat chicken, they're usually deep-fried and drenched in hot sauce laced with butter. The solution: chicken tenders are dredged in seasoned whole-wheat flour and cornmeal, pan-fried in only a small amount of oil and then drizzled with a tangy hot pepper sauce. With a fraction of the saturated fat, calories and sodium, these boneless wings are reason enough to throw a party.
Air-Fryer Buffalo Wings
A sports bar favorite comes home with these deliciously crispy chicken wings in the air fryer, which require just 10 minutes of active prep time. In fact, one of EatingWell's recipe testers declared this air-fryer Buffalo wing recipe "a reason to buy an air fryer." Add a spicy sauce, carrot sticks, celery sticks and ranch dressing for dipping and you have a healthy take on wings that's sure to score.
Crispy Oven-Baked Lemon-Pepper Chicken Wings
These crispy oven-baked chicken wings are crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. Baking powder helps to crisp up the skin in the oven—making them taste like they've been fried, but with less fat and calories. Tangy lemon and zesty pepper work together to add a balanced flavor profile to these easy wings.
Chicken Wings with Peruvian Yellow Hot Sauce, Cilantro Crema & Pickled Onions
Baking powder is the secret to perfectly crispy skin in this chicken wing recipe. The spice from the Peruvian yellow hot sauce is balanced by the fresh crema. Pickled onions add a nice tanginess to round out this healthy recipe.
Vegan Cauliflower Buffalo Wings
Looking for a healthy appetizer for your Super Bowl party or another casual get-together? These vegan Buffalo cauliflower wings are sure to hit the spot. Coated in panko breadcrumbs and spices, these Buffalo cauliflower bites are tender on the inside and crispy on the outside--and don't forget the vegan ranch sauce! This is one of those healthy Super Bowl recipes you won't be able to resist.
Instant Pot Orange-Jalapeño Chicken Wings
These sweet-hot tender Instant Pot chicken wings boast a balance of orange and lime. They're very tangy and very sticky, so be sure to serve with lots of paper towels!
Honey Glazed Cajun Chicken Wings
These oven-baked wings are designed to be cooked ahead, taken to a tailgate or picnic, and reheated on a charcoal or gas grill. We love the sweet-spicy glaze--just be sure to pack plenty of napkins!