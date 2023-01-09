16 Veggie-Packed Breakfast Recipes For When You've Eaten Too Much Sugar

Added sugar in moderation can be part of a healthy eating pattern, but there may be some days where we overdo it. Symptoms like fatigue and mental fog are normal after eating too much added sugar, and these recipes provide nutrients that can help get you back on track first thing in the morning. With no more than 3 grams of added sugar per serving, these veggie-packed breakfasts are perfect choices to help you feel good and energized for the day. They also feature anti-inflammatory ingredients like eggs, whole grains and dark leafy greens so you can combat inflammation's pesky symptoms like digestive distress and high blood pressure. Recipes like our Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins and Southwest Breakfast Quesadilla are nutritious and tasty options for your morning meal.