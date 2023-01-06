20 Diabetes-Friendly DASH Diet Dinners in 30 Minutes or Less

Named one of the best eating patterns for diabetes, the DASH diet (AKA the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) can be easy to follow. Designed to help lower blood pressure and promote heart health, these DASH diet dinners can help you meet your nutritional goals deliciously. And with complex carbs like whole grains alongside low amounts of saturated fats and being sodium-conscious, these dishes also support a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Recipes like our Spicy Orange Beef & Broccoli Stir-Fry and Superfood Chopped Salad with Salmon & Creamy Garlic Dressing only take 30 minutes or less to make, so you'll have a healthy and flavorful dinner on the table in no time.