I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite Super Bowl Recipes

Something to note about me is that I love football. Growing up, I would join my parents and brothers on the couch every Sunday to make sure we were caught up on all of the action. Additionally, going to Michigan State University (go green!) and experiencing tailgate culture at its finest further solidified my appreciation of the sport. All this is to say that when the Super Bowl comes around, I'm ready—and more specifically, I'm usually hosting. When I look for a recipe to make at my party, I want it to be impressive yet simple to make. I want it to include classic favorites but still pack a punch of vegetables and legumes for nutrition, along with citrus, spices and fresh herbs for flavor. And last but certainly not least, I want to serve foods that are easy to eat and move around with during the game. To me, all of these dishes fit the bill and have me coming back again and again. Recipes like our Chunky Black Bean Salsa with Corn & Bell Pepper and Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip are so good, people will want an invite to your Super Bowl party even if they don't watch football.