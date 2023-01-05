18 Brothy Low-Calorie Soups for Winter
A cozy, brothy soup is a perfect choice for cold winter afternoons or nights, and these recipes can help you meet your nutritional goals. With no more than 400 calories a serving, these comforting soups are delicious, light and healthy options for lunch or dinner. Recipes like our Split Pea Soup with Chorizo and Cabbage & White Bean Soup are tasty ways to enjoy the flavors of the season.
Split Pea Soup with Chorizo
For this easy slow-cooker split pea soup, look for raw smoky, spicy chorizo. If you can't find raw chorizo, Italian sausage or merguez makes a fine substitute.
Spinach-Tortellini Soup
When you need a quick and flavorful dinner, turn to this easy tortellini soup with spinach. Refrigerated cheese tortellini bulk up the soup and cook in just minutes. The tortellini can be delicate, so be careful when stirring the soup to avoid them falling apart.
Chicken & Bok Choy Soup with Ginger & Mushrooms
This healthy and nourishing chicken and vegetable soup is the perfect winter meal.
Cabbage & White Bean Soup
This cabbage and white bean soup is easy and flavorful. Avoid browning the leeks and garlic, as it can make the soup bitter. If you want to make this soup vegan, use vegan-friendly pesto and omit the Parmesan rind.
Caldo Tlalpeño (Mexican Chicken Soup)
Chipotle-laced broth and thick chunks of corn on the cob are featured in this healthy, smoky chicken soup recipe. The secret to the great flavor is cooking the vegetables in the broth that's made from cooking the chicken. Serve the soup with warm corn tortillas.
Veggistrone
This vegetable-packed minestrone soup recipe is inspired by a popular Weight Watchers vegetable soup recipe. It makes a big pot of soup, so keep some in the refrigerator for up to 5 days and freeze the rest in single-serve portions. That way you always have an easy, delicious vegetable soup to start your meal or to eat for lunch. Think of this vegetable minestrone recipe as a starting point for other healthy soup variations, too: toss in leftover chopped cooked chicken or whole-wheat pasta or brown rice to make it more satisfying.
Curried Chicken & Cabbage Soup
The Madras curry powder gives this curried chicken soup a bit of heat, but you can use a mild curry powder if you prefer.
Mushroom & Lentil Soup
Fresh and dried mushrooms provide a deep umami flavor in this brothy soup, while harissa paste brings color and spiciness. Lentils serve as a great source of plant-based protein and help bulk up the soup so you'll feel full and satisfied.
Slow-Cooker Bean, Kale & Barley Soup
Beans and kale are packed into each bite of this hearty slow-cooker soup. Barley adds a chewiness to provide texture, while dried mushrooms lend an earthiness and depth. Finishing with acidic lemon juice brightens the flavors.
Chicken & Root Vegetable Soup with Wild Rice
This chicken and root vegetable soup will fill you up with chicken and nutty wild rice paired with your favorite root vegetables. Try butternut squash for sweeter notes, or celeriac or parsnip for an earthier flavor.
Tuscan White Bean Soup
A pound of dried beans is the inexpensive foundation for this simple, hearty meal. Serve it with slices of whole-wheat bread or a side salad for a complete and satisfying lunch or dinner.
Sausage & Lentil Soup
This hearty sausage and lentil soup is flavorful and filling. Precooked lentils, steamed lentils or canned lentils all work well in this earthy fall soup.
Hearty Minestrone
This version of the Italian classic soup Minestrone is packed with leeks, potatoes, beans, zucchini, spinach and orzo, making it perfect for a hearty lunch or supper on a cold winter's night. To make a vegetarian version use vegetable rather than chicken broth. Top each bowl with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano for a zesty burst of flavor.
Spicy Chicken Noodle Soup with Soft-Boiled Eggs
Transform canned chicken noodle soup by adding fresh ginger, crunchy vegetables, herbs and a jammy soft-boiled egg. Look for a low-sodium soup that has 450 mg sodium or less per serving.
Goulash Soup
Get all the flavors of classic goulash in a warming, hearty soup. This easy one-pot meal can be on the table in less than an hour.
Weight-Loss Cabbage Soup
Loaded with cabbage, carrots, bell pepper, tomato and plenty of seasoning, this healthy cabbage soup recipe packs in lots of flavor and is ultra-satisfying. This easy recipe makes a big batch for lunches or veggie-packed snacks all week. If you want to bump up the satisfaction factor even more, top with a little cheese or avocado.
Green Chile Chicken Pozole
This Mexican-style soup features chicken thighs, hominy and roasted poblano peppers, which add depth of flavor and a little heat. Oregano, coriander and garlic give this simple soup a lovely aroma to whet your appetite.
Instant Pot Vegetable Soup
This easy soup recipe cooks up quickly thanks to the use of an electric pressure cooker or multicooker, like the Instant Pot. It packs in tons of filling veggies without packing on the calories. Plus, it happens to be entirely plant-based. If you aren't eating vegan, top it with a little Parmesan cheese or pesto to add even more flavor.