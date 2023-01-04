30 New Healthy Soup Recipes to Make This January
As the nights get colder, it's the perfect time to try one of our new, tasty and healthy soup recipes. From brothy veggie soups to creamy chicken soups, these comforting bowls will be sure to warm you up this January. Recipes like our Spinach-Tortellini Soup and Sausage & Lentil Soup are delicious choices for lunch or dinner.
Spinach-Tortellini Soup
When you need a quick and flavorful dinner, turn to this easy tortellini soup with spinach. Refrigerated cheese tortellini bulk up the soup and cook in just minutes. The tortellini can be delicate, so be careful when stirring the soup to avoid them falling apart.
Sausage & Lentil Soup
This hearty sausage and lentil soup is flavorful and filling. Precooked lentils, steamed lentils or canned lentils all work well in this earthy fall soup.
Creamy Peanut Soup with Sage
This creamy peanut soup lets the flavor of the peanuts truly shine, and fresh sage adds a nice autumnal flavor. While we often call for natural peanut butters in our recipes, they're not recommended here, as they can make the soup gritty and oily.
Chicken & Root Vegetable Soup with Wild Rice
This chicken and root vegetable soup will fill you up with chicken and nutty wild rice paired with your favorite root vegetables. Try butternut squash for sweeter notes, or celeriac or parsnip for an earthier flavor.
Kimchi-Tofu Soup with Sesame & Egg
Cubed tofu soaks up the delicious aromatic broth, full of tang and flavor from prepared kimchi, garlic paste and ginger paste. Use your favorite brand of kimchi, just be sure to drain it before adding. A fried egg adds protein to this vegetarian kimchi-tofu soup.
Slow-Cooker Kale & Sausage Stew
Turkey sausage gets transformed in this rich stew made with hearty winter vegetables like carrots, kale and potatoes. Perfect for meal prep or family dinners, this stew comes together easily in the slow cooker.
Mushroom & Lentil Soup
Fresh and dried mushrooms provide a deep umami flavor in this brothy soup, while harissa paste brings color and spiciness. Lentils serve as a great source of plant-based protein and help bulk up the soup so you'll feel full and satisfied.
Creamy Garden Tomato & Quinoa Soup
This hearty garden tomato soup is loaded with vegetables. To thicken the soup, we puree it before adding the quinoa. Half-and-half and milk add creaminess and cut the acidity of the tomatoes, adding balance and letting the garden-fresh flavors shine. Serve with crusty bread or grilled cheese for dipping.
Copycat Olive Garden's Chicken & Gnocchi Soup
This comforting copycat Olive Garden chicken and gnocchi soup is creamy, with chewy, pillowy gnocchi to satisfy your appetite. Enjoy with a green salad and breadsticks for dipping.
Vegetarian Lasagna Soup
All the delicious flavors of a vegetarian lasagna can be found in this cozy soup. Mushrooms, zucchini and spinach provide color and nutrients, while a ricotta-and-mozzarella topping provides the signature cheesiness and creaminess. Serve with a side salad or crusty bread for dipping.
Green Chile Chicken Pozole
This Mexican-style soup features chicken thighs, hominy and roasted poblano peppers, which add depth of flavor and a little heat. Oregano, coriander and garlic give this simple soup a lovely aroma to whet your appetite.
Bok Choy Soup with Shrimp & Noodles
This shrimp and noodle soup is inspired by the flavors of Vietnamese pho, with a spice-infused broth and rice noodles. Shrimp, bok choy, carrots and mushrooms cook in the aromatic broth while mung bean sprouts and plenty of fresh mint add a refreshing bite on top.
Copycat Panera's Tomato-Basil Soup
We've re-created Panera's Tomato-Basil Soup, loved for its richness and subtle sweetness, by roasting cherry tomatoes and shallots, which add natural sweet flavors and eliminate the need for added sugar. Serve with a salad or a grilled cheese for dunking.
Spicy Chicken Egg Drop Soup
Inspired by the classic Chinese dish, this version of egg drop soup adds sliced chicken for protein and heartiness. The garlic, ginger and scallion pop in the dish, while the chili crisp topping provides a delicious layer of spice. Be sure to consistently stir the soup when adding the eggs to achieve the signature swirls.
Cabbage & White Bean Soup
This cabbage and white bean soup is easy and flavorful. Avoid browning the leeks and garlic, as it can make the soup bitter. If you want to make this soup vegan, use vegan-friendly pesto and omit the Parmesan rind.
Everyone's Favorite Taco Soup
This easy-to-make taco soup features enchilada sauce and taco seasoning, which provides a mild heat. Top this family-friendly soup with all of your favorite taco garnishes.
Chicken Tikka Masala Soup
This chicken tikka masala soup tastes just like the original dish, but in soup form! The ginger, garlic and onion combine with aromatic spices to offer flavor in every bite. Butternut squash (or sweet potato) and spinach add sweetness and color to this warming soup. Serve with toasted garlic naan.
Beet & Red Cabbage Borscht with Dill & Mint Yogurt Cream
This vibrant borscht features the traditional red beets plus cabbage, carrots and potatoes to make a hearty and filling vegetarian soup. A cool yogurt cream, featuring fresh mint and dill stirred in at the end, adds a pop of flavor and freshness to the dish.
Slow-Cooker Kale & White Bean Stew
Warm up to a hearty bowl of soup made with winter vegetables and protein-rich white beans. Comforting spices like oregano and thyme build flavor, while Parmesan provides an irresistibly savory finish.
Tomato Florentine Soup
This hearty tomato Florentine soup has great tomato flavor from caramelized tomato paste and crushed tomatoes, with plenty of spinach that complements the flavors. The cheese and lemon topping with a hint of dried oregano adds an extra pop of flavor.
Curried Chicken & Cabbage Soup
The Madras curry powder gives this curried chicken soup a bit of heat, but you can use a mild curry powder if you prefer.
Copycat Panera's Broccoli-Cheddar Soup
This velvety copycat of Panera's Broccoli-Cheddar Soup is just like the original, with a cheesy broth and plenty of broccoli and shredded carrot. Enjoy with crusty bread to sop up the leftovers.
Slow-Cooker Chicken, Spinach & White Bean Stew
Warm up to a comforting bowl of chicken stew scented with thyme, oregano and smoked paprika. Adding spinach and white beans provides a hearty dose of fiber that will keep you satisfied until the next meal.
Creamy Cauliflower & Zucchini Soup
This cauliflower and zucchini soup gets its silky texture from blending mellow-flavored cauliflower and zucchini together. Just a touch of milk and cream combine with sharp Cheddar cheese to add additional creaminess and savory flavors to this warming vegetarian soup.
Slow-Cooker Bean, Kale & Barley Soup
Beans and kale are packed into each bite of this hearty slow-cooker soup. Barley adds a chewiness to provide texture, while dried mushrooms lend an earthiness and depth. Finishing with acidic lemon juice brightens the flavors.
Chicken Soup with Recaito & Potatoes
This hearty chicken soup builds flavor quickly, thanks to store-bought recaito, a cooking base made from culantro, onions, sweet peppers and garlic. Each bite is packed with veggies, including potatoes, carrots and red bell pepper. Lime juice finishes the dish to add brightness.
Sweet Potato Soup with Orange-Walnut Gremolata
This easy sweet potato soup comes together quickly with the use of refrigerated mashed sweet potatoes, which provide a creamy, smooth texture. The gremolata brings freshness and brightness to complement the soup.
Slow-Cooker Thai Chile & Corn Chowder
This slow-cooker chowder draws inspiration from both American corn chowder and Thai curry. Thai chile and green curry paste provide spiciness and umami, while cream and coconut milk round out the flavors, resulting in a soup that's the perfect balance of sweet and spicy. Blending part of the soup helps thicken it for a delicious bite.
Brussels Sprout & Farro Soup with Bacon
This warming soup is packed with umami flavors from bacon and mushrooms. Farro and Brussels sprouts bulk up the soup with fiber and texture, while cream and a splash of vinegar balance the flavors. Serve with crusty bread to sop up every last bite.
Cabbage & Sweet Potato Soup with Sausage & Mustard
This warming cabbage soup is packed with flavor. The bratwurst and mustard add savory flavors that are complemented by sweet potatoes and an apple slaw on top that adds sweetness and crunch. Savoy cabbage adds texture to this perfect cold-weather soup.