25 New Recipes to Bring in the New Year

Danielle DeAngelis January 03, 2023
Credit: Ali Redmond

From cozy soups and stews to nutritious salads and veggie sides, ring in the new year with these new recipes. These healthy dishes cover breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert, so you'll be able to enjoy these delicious bites all day long. Recipes like our Warm Butternut Squash & Kale Salad with Goat Cheese & Pepitas and Cranberry-Almond Energy Balls are tasty choices to freshen up your meal rotation.

1 of 25

Warm Butternut Squash & Kale Salad with Goat Cheese & Pepitas

Credit: Ali Redmond
This healthy salad makes the perfect side dish for the holidays. Butternut squash turns tender in the oven, while goat cheese and pumpkin seeds add creaminess and crunch. Letting the kale and lemon juice sit helps tenderize the leafy green, so don't skip that step.

2 of 25

Frozen Lemon-Ginger-Turmeric Shots

Credit: Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle, Food Stylist: Catherine Jessee
When hot water is poured over these frozen lemon-ginger-turmeric ice cubes, they melt to create a soothing hot beverage that's perfect for cold and flu season. Both ginger and turmeric are packed with anti-inflammatory compounds, which have been shown to support immunity. Bright, strong and punchy, you'll want to sip on this beverage all day long.

3 of 25

Creamy Peanut Soup with Sage

Credit: Ali Redmond
This creamy peanut soup lets the flavor of the peanuts truly shine, and fresh sage adds a nice autumnal flavor. While we often call for natural peanut butters in our recipes, they're not recommended here, as they can make the soup gritty and oily.

4 of 25

Cranberry-Almond Energy Balls

Credit: Ali Redmond
These energy balls are the perfect make-ahead snack. Filled with cranberries, almonds, oats and dates, these energy balls come together in minutes. Maple syrup and tahini help bind everything together while adding a touch of sweetness and bitterness.

5 of 25

Creamed Spinach

Credit: William Dickey
This creamed spinach recipe is loaded with greens and bound together with just enough creamy goodness to make it luscious but not heavy. Serve it alongside just about anything—from holiday roasts and ham to grilled steak or tofu, you really can't go wrong!

6 of 25

Breakfast Carrot-Cake Oatmeal Cakes

Credit: Sara Haas
Enjoy all the classic flavors of carrot cake in these healthy oatmeal cakes. Shredded carrot, raisins and walnuts are packed into each bite. Chopping the raisins helps distribute them throughout the batter. These oatmeal cakes are perfect for a grab-and-go breakfast, but also make for a great snack.

7 of 25

Sour Cream-&-Onion Chicken Casserole

Credit: Sara Haas
If you're looking for something cozy to eat, this casserole is a delicious choice! Instead of using a can of cream of mushroom soup, we make our own simplified version here. This hearty casserole is finished with perfectly tangy sour cream and buttery crackers, which add the perfect crunch.

8 of 25

Green Chile Chicken Pozole

Credit: Photographer: Jen Causey; Food Stylist: Ail Ramee; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen
This Mexican-style soup features chicken thighs, hominy and roasted poblano peppers, which add depth of flavor and a little heat. Oregano, coriander and garlic give this simple soup a lovely aroma to whet your appetite.

9 of 25

Roasted Sweet Potato & Arugula Salad with Pomegranate & Walnuts

Credit: Alex Shytsman
From peppery arugula to sweet pomegranate arils, this salad has the perfect balance of flavors. If using a fresh pomegranate, slice it into wedges and submerge in a large bowl of water. Then, gently pry the arils off with your fingers.

10 of 25

Cranberry-Coconut Oatmeal Cookies

Credit: Brittany Conerly
In this installment of Diaspora Dining, Jessica B. Harris' series on foods of the African diaspora, the author and historian rings in some changes to the Christmas traditions of her own childhood. 

11 of 25

Meatball Tagine

Credit: Salima's Kitchen LLC
This meatball tagine takes flavor-packed meatballs and stews them in a robust tomato-based sauce. This Moroccan-inspired dish is often prepared with eggs poached in the sauce (see Tip). Serve with crusty bread to soak up the spicy sauce.

12 of 25

Copycat Starbucks Spinach & Mushroom Egg Bites

Credit: Jamie Vespa
Skip the pricy Starbucks breakfast in favor of our oven-baked egg bites, which are packed with spinach and mushrooms. Baking the egg bites in a hot-water bath creates a similar cooking environment to that of the sous vide method. The added moisture helps gently steam the eggs, creating an almost soufflé-like consistency. Enjoy these meal-prep-friendly egg bites as is, or serve with a dollop of salsa or hot sauce, or sliced avocado.

13 of 25

French-Onion Smashed Potatoes

Credit: Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle, Food Stylist: Catherine Jessee
Inspired by the flavors of French onion soup, crispy, tender potatoes get topped with sweet caramelized onions and shredded Gruyère for a savory bite. These potatoes make a tasty side dish or appetizer that's sure to impress.

14 of 25

Braised Black Lentil & Quinoa Bowls

Credit: Ali Redmond
These healthy vegetarian bowls feature black lentils braised in spices like thyme and smoked paprika. Riced cauliflower and quinoa bulk up the dish to make it satisfying for any weeknight dinner. A creamy yogurt topping finishes the recipe.

15 of 25

Kimchi-Tofu Soup with Sesame & Egg

Credit: Photographer: Jen Causey, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee
Cubed tofu soaks up the delicious aromatic broth, full of tang and flavor from prepared kimchi, garlic paste and ginger paste. Use your favorite brand of kimchi, just be sure to drain it before adding. A fried egg adds protein to this vegetarian kimchi-tofu soup.

16 of 25

Salted Hazelnut Thumbprint Cookies

Credit: William Dickey
Hazelnuts do double duty in this cookie recipe. Hazelnut flour adds nuttiness to the dough, while chocolate-hazelnut spread is used for the filling. A touch of fresh orange zest and juice adds a sweet note to balance the nut and chocolate flavors.

17 of 25

Air-Fryer Bratwurst with Onions & Peppers

Credit: Photographer: Kelsey Hansen, Food Stylist: Kelsey Moylan
Juicy pork bratwursts star in these healthy sandwiches. Topping them with onions, peppers and a spicy mustard sauce takes them over the top. Be sure to seek out prepared horseradish from the refrigerated section at the supermarket—not the creamy horseradish sauce shelved near the ketchup and mustard.

18 of 25

Cranberry-Brie Bites with Puff Pastry

Credit: Sara Haas
19 of 25

Panzerotti

Credit: Ali Redmond
Panzerotti can be described as little fried calzones and are found all over Italy. This recipe produces panzerotti in the style typical of those found in Bari, Italy—crispy and golden on the outside and pillowy on the inside, with a traditional marinara-and-mozzarella filling.

20 of 25

Slow-Cooker Kale & White Bean Stew

Credit: Ali Redmond
Warm up to a hearty bowl of soup made with winter vegetables and protein-rich white beans. Comforting spices like oregano and thyme build flavor, while Parmesan provides an irresistibly savory finish.

21 of 25

Creamy Broccoli Slaw

Credit: Alexandra Shytsman
This crunchy coleslaw uses a colorful mix of broccoli and green cabbage. The creamy dressing uses tahini as the base—for the mildest, least bitter tahini, look for one that's light beige instead of caramel colored. Dried cranberries add a pop of sweetness to balance.

22 of 25

Orange & Almond Coffee Cake

Credit: Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Lauren McAnelly, Prop Stylist: Holly Raibikis
In this orange and almond coffee cake, we swapped the traditional sour cream for tangy yogurt, and swirled applesauce and orange zest into the batter to give the cake its ultra-plush crumb and bright, sunny flavor. A triple dose of almond flour, sliced almonds and almond extract combine to make the cake's thick streusel cap.

23 of 25

Sheet-Pan Portobello Fajitas

Credit: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer
These veggie-packed sheet-pan portobello fajitas are well-seasoned with a smoky spice blend and served with a zesty avocado-yogurt crema. Top them with your favorite garnishes for an easy vegetarian dinner.

24 of 25

Whole-Roasted Harissa Chicken

Credit: Salima Benkhalti
This whole-roasted chicken recipe gets a touch of heat from harissa paste for a super-flavorful main dish. Stuffing the cavity with fresh herbs like cilantro and parsley and a head of garlic imparts deep flavor. Serve with couscous or brown rice.

25 of 25

German Red Cabbage

Credit: William Dickey
This German braised red cabbage recipe is delicious—and tastes even better the next day after the flavors mingle. Loganberry preserves and red currant jelly are more traditional in this dish, but can be harder to find—cranberry sauce makes an excellent substitute.

By Danielle DeAngelis