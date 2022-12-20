15 DASH Diet Dinners to Make This Winter

Looking for a heart-healthy, high blood pressure-friendly dinner that's well-suited for the colder weather? Try one of these comforting recipes that follow the DASH diet (AKA the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension). One of the healthiest eating patterns to follow, the DASH diet aligns with our heart-healthy and high blood pressure nutrition parameters. Plus, these evening meals feature winter produce like Brussels sprouts, cabbage, pumpkin and sweet potatoes, so you'll get to enjoy a nutritious dish that embraces seasonal flavors. Recipes like our Four-Bean & Pumpkin Chili and Pork Tenderloin with Apple-Thyme Sweet Potatoes are balanced, delicious and will help keep you feeling good.