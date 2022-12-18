22 Comforting, Creamy Soups That Support a Healthy Gut
Enjoy a comforting, creamy soup by trying one of these recipes. They're equally delicious and nutritious, thanks to ingredients like garlic, onions, leeks and asparagus. These fiber-rich foods help these soups support your gut health, healthy digestion and more. Recipes like our Creamy White Bean Soup and Cauliflower Leek Soup are healthy and tasty options that will keep you feeling good.
Garden-Fresh Asparagus Soup
This lemony asparagus soup is spiced with a touch of curry and gets added richness from "lite" coconut milk and creamy red potatoes. Top it with a dollop of crème fraîche or plain yogurt and serve warm or chilled.
Cauliflower Leek Soup
Turmeric adds color and a depth of flavor in this cauliflower leek soup, while fried leeks provide a textural contrast. Serve with crusty bread.
Chicken Enchilada Soup
Corn tortillas thicken this chicken enchilada soup, but Cheddar and cream cheese give it the richness you'd expect from an enchilada. Serve it with something fresh and crunchy like a jicama slaw dressed with a little olive oil and lime juice for a healthy dinner that will appeal to the whole family.
Creamy White Bean Soup
This light, creamy white bean soup is richly flavored thanks to plenty of beans, veggies and Parmesan cheese. Blending half of the soup at the end adds its signature creaminess without adding cream.
Slow-Cooker Curried Butternut Squash Soup
Skip the roasting in this butternut squash soup recipe and let your slow cooker do the work instead. Just load up all the ingredients into the crock pot, set it and forget it for an easy, healthy dinner or packable lunches.
Creamy Asparagus-Potato Soup
In this fast asparagus soup recipe, potato adds creaminess without adding cream. Double or triple this soup and freeze the leftovers for a quick lunch.
Alaskan Cod Chowder
In this healthy fish chowder recipe, heavy cream is replaced with milk and flour-thickened fish (or seafood) broth and we keep sodium amounts reasonable with lower-sodium broth. By making your own homemade fish chowder, you'll save up to 300 calories, 20 grams of saturated fat and 500 milligrams of sodium per serving compared to many store-bought or restaurant chowders.
Cream of Asparagus Soup
This cream of asparagus soup is velvety and elegant, yet simple to prepare. The onion and garlic add flavor but don't overpower the soup, and the fresh tarragon melds well with the asparagus.
Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato & Spinach Soup
Loaded with umami from tomatoes, creaminess (and fiber!) from beans and bright flavor and satisfying mouthfeel from lemon, this vegetarian-friendly soup is compulsively eatable. And it could be on your table in 30 minutes. Plus, it's jam-packed with nutrients from spinach, and we cut the salt by using low-sodium vegetable broth and unsalted cannellini beans.
Instant Pot Cream of Carrot Soup
This luscious and healthy cream of carrot soup comes together with just 15 minutes of active time, thanks to the Instant Pot (or any other pressure cooker). For an even easier dish, use an immersion blender to puree the soup--you'll only have the Instant Pot insert to clean after cooking. Serve this soup as a starter for a holiday meal or with crusty bread and a salad for dinner any night.
Potato, Leek & Asparagus Soup
Rather than tossing your potato peels, asparagus stalks and leek tops, cook them down into this soup instead. Once tender, they'll blend right in. Plus, they contain prebiotic fiber to help feed the good bugs in your gut. We reserve the asparagus tips to pan-fry with peas for a bright green garnish.
Chicken & Dumplings Soup
This hearty and warming chicken-and-dumplings soup features whole-wheat biscuits that offer a boost of fiber while maintaining a light texture. Thyme and parsley add freshness to the traditional flavors of this crowd-pleasing soup.
Beer-Cheese Soup
Cayenne provides a bit of heat in this creamy beer-cheese soup. Using a mild beer adds the perfect amount of flavor without overpowering the dish. The sharp Cheddar cheese adds a rich, savory flavor. Serve with your preferred toppings and a piece of crusty bread to sop up the leftovers.
Creamy Mushroom & Orzo Soup with Lemon & Parmesan
This creamy mushroom soup is filled with hearty orzo and plenty of veggies. The sherry, thyme and lemon boost and brighten the flavor, while sour cream thickens the broth and gives it extra tanginess.
Leek & Potato Soup
Our lightened version of classic potato-leek soup uses just a touch of reduced-fat sour cream to make it rich and creamy.
Broccoli-Cheddar Soup
The creamy, tangy cheese in this broccoli-Cheddar soup melts beautifully and can be bound and thickened with rice flour to keep it gluten-free if needed. The broccoli stays green and adds texture to the pureed base. Enjoy as an appetizer soup or pair it with a green salad for a light dinner or lunch.
Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with Rotisserie Chicken
This creamy rotisserie chicken soup has a delicious chicken pot pie feel to it. We call for rotisserie chicken to streamline your prep time--look for a nice big one with lots of breast meat on it. Pair this comforting and easy soup recipe with a green salad, or, if you're really hungry, a grilled cheese sandwich.
Butternut Squash Soup with Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Layering apple slices into grilled cheese sandwiches adds a little crunch to a favorite soup dipper. And creamy butternut squash soup with ginger, cumin and turmeric is a nice change of pace from grilled cheese's usual tomato soup partner. If you have a sensitive palate, you can cut back on the spices. Be sure to use seasonal squash for the best squash flavor. Serve the duo for a comforting and easy weeknight dinner for the family. The soup keeps well in the fridge, so save leftovers for lunch or dinner later in the week.
Yellow Squash Soup
This healthy yellow squash soup has smoky undertones from the combination of spices like cumin and smoked paprika, while potato adds body and creaminess. This rich but light soup is perfect for a take-along lunch at work or to enjoy alongside a green salad for a healthy dinner.
Creamy Chicken & Mushroom Soup
This creamy chicken and mushroom soup is easy to make. The mix of vegetables and thyme adds richness, while the bone-in chicken flavors the broth. If you're in a hurry, you can skip the chicken breasts and add rotisserie chicken at the end instead.
Corn Chowder with Bacon
Pureeing some of the corn-and-potato mixture in a blender gives this soup rich creaminess without much cream. Red bell pepper imparts a beautiful golden hue to the chowder (and is a great source of vitamin C). For a final touch, a little bacon crumbled over this easy corn chowder recipe goes a long way.
Butternut Squash Soup with Avocado & Chickpeas
Jazz up a can of soup by adding protein with chickpeas and flavor with curry powder. Stir in a little Greek yogurt to make it creamy.