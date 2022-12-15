18 Easy Gut-Healthy Breakfast Recipes to Make for Busy Mornings

Danielle DeAngelis Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD December 15, 2022
From make-ahead mini quiches to blend-and-go smoothies, these breakfast recipes are perfect for busy mornings. They also star ingredients like yogurt, kefir, raspberries and onions, which can help support gut health, healthy digestion and healthy immune function. Recipes like our Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies and Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches are easy, healthy and tasty choices to start your day.

Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl

For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.

Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies

Kefir is similar to yogurt, full of gut-friendly probiotics. But it has fewer carbs and a more drinkable consistency--perfect for smoothies.

Muesli with Raspberries

Start your day off with whole grains, fiber and protein with this easy breakfast.

Greens-&-Gruyère Mini Quiches

This mini quiche recipe uses classic Provençal flavors--garlic, oil-cured olives, anchovies, caramelized onions--to season these very-green egg cups. They keep well, perfect for breakfast on the fly, but the flavors are sophisticated enough to serve for brunch. If you frequently make mini quiches, consider investing in silicone mini muffin tins; they make popping these out a dream!

Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait

This strawberry parfait recipe combines fresh fruit, Greek yogurt and crunchy granola for an easy breakfast. Pack the parfait in a mason jar for a healthy breakfast on the go.

Mango Raspberry Smoothie

A squeeze of lemon juice adds bright flavor to this frozen fruit smoothie. Mango provides plenty of sweetness without having to add juice, but if it's too tart for you, a touch of agave will do the trick.

Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches

Switch up your morning routine with these easy vegetarian mini quiches. Earthy mushrooms and spinach pair nicely with rich and creamy Gruyère cheese. Serve them on a platter with a fresh fruit salad for a simple weekend brunch.

3-Ingredient Tropical Tangerine & Kefir Smoothie

Refreshing and fruity, this simple smoothie calls for just three ingredients—frozen tropical fruit, plain kefir and tangerine juice. Kefir is a perfect swap for milk in smoothies. It adds creaminess and a boost of probiotics. If you can't find tangerine juice, swap in orange juice.

Greek Yogurt with Strawberries

Protein-rich Greek yogurt and sweet strawberries make for a super-simple and satisfying snack.

Fig & Honey Yogurt

In this Mediterranean-inspired snack, dried figs and honey top plain yogurt. Substitute fresh figs if you can find them.

Lemon-Raspberry Muffins

The secret to the sparkling flavor of these delicately crumbed muffins is the strips of lemon zest finely ground into the sugar. Enjoy the muffins warm right from the oven.

Berry-Kefir Smoothie

Get a probiotic boost at breakfast when you add kefir to your smoothie. Feel free to use any berries and nut butter you have on hand in this healthy smoothie recipe.

Mini Crustless Caramelized Onion & Cheese Quiches

These crustless mini quiches are packed with savory caramelized onions and flavorful cheese. This technique for making caramelized onions uses way less fat, and by using sweet onions (like Vidalia, if you can find them), you don't need to add the sugar some recipes call for.

Breakfast Lemon, Raspberry & Cream Cheese Oatmeal Cakes

Fresh lemon juice and zest add the perfect pop of brightness and acidity to these delightful oatmeal cakes. You can use fresh or frozen raspberries, depending on what you have on hand. Enjoy these oatmeal cakes for a healthy breakfast or snack.

Yogurt with Blueberries

Blueberries add all the sweetness you need, naturally, to protein-rich Greek yogurt in this satisfying snack.

Egg-Stuffed Breakfast Potatoes

A make-ahead breakfast perfect for camping or a busy morning--just reheat over campfire coals or in the microwave. Filled with red bell pepper, eggs and cheese, these russet potato boats are bursting with flavor for a breakfast you'll be excited to wake up for.

Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie

Keeping ripe peeled bananas in your freezer means you're always just one step away from a healthy smoothie. Kefir, peanut butter and flaxmeal add protein, probiotics and healthy fats.

Watermelon-Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry and watermelon combine in this easy, 4-ingredient healthy fruit smoothie recipe.

