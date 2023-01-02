The Recipes Our Editors Make When They Want to Feel Energized
There are several reasons we eat. Sometimes, it's to feel comforted or to feel a sense of community. Other times, it's to feel energized. You may have a busy week ahead—or might just be dragging from the colder weather. Regardless, these delicious dishes are perfect to help you stay nourished for whatever's on your schedule. Whether it's a quick and filling breakfast or a refreshing salad, these are some of the EatingWell editors' all-time favorite recipes to make when they need lasting energy. Give recipes like Greens-&-Gruyère Mini Quiches and Shakshuka (Eggs Poached in Spicy Tomato Sauce) a try this week to stay fueled and feeling your best.
Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie
"I love to make smoothies for breakfast because they're quick and easy. This recipe is a simple formula that I rely on day after day that ensures I'm eating fruit. Occasionally, I'll add some leafy greens if I have them in the fridge." —Alex Loh, associate editor, food
Chopped Rainbow Salad Bowls with Peanut Sauce
"I think of this category like what I'm going to eat this week to help me feel energized during the day ... for me that's something like these Chopped Rainbow Salad Bowls with Peanut Sauce. I like to mix up the veggies that I use in this recipe and, as of late, I've been swapping in purple cabbage for the beets. I love how fast the bulgur cooks up and that it delivers both protein and fiber. And I always make a big batch of the peanut dressing to use in other meals during the week. It's so tasty!" —Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD, associate editorial director
Cinnamon-Roll Overnight Oats
"I probably eat this oat recipe every weekday morning. I'll top it with fresh or frozen fruit (whatever I have on hand) and chia seeds for some extra fiber, too. It's simple yet flavorful and feels like a grounding and energizing part of my morning routine. Not to mention, it actually keeps me full until lunch." —Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, nutrition editor
Chicken, Arugula & Butternut Squash Salad with Brussels Sprouts
"This salad has both warm and cool components, which I love for staying energized with a lighter meal in the winter." —Carolyn Malcoun, senior editor, food features
Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast
"This is a go-to quick breakfast for me when I'm having a busy morning. I always pair it with a cup of coffee for the extra energy boost!" —Danielle DeAngelis, fellow
Greens-&-Gruyère Mini Quiches
"Having a batch of these on hand in my freezer ensures that I can have a nutritious meal in a minimal amount of time to stay energized." —Carolyn Malcoun, senior editor, food features
Shakshuka (Eggs Poached in Spicy Tomato Sauce)
"This might be my favorite recipe on the EatingWell site. It's so versatile: it makes a great, filling breakfast before a day of skiing and also makes a perfect weeknight dinner. No matter what time of day, this is a meal I always look forward to because I love the flavors and know how good it makes me feel." —Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, nutrition editor
Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette
"Having delicious dressings in my fridge means I eat more salad, which keeps me energized throughout the day. Here's my go-to recipe." —Carolyn Malcoun, senior editor, food features
Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls
"I love to have these energy balls handy for a morning or afternoon snack. These are as simple as it gets but without sacrificing flavor. This recipe combines some of my favorite energy foods: dates and peanut butter." —Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia, senior nutrition & news editor
3-Ingredient Tropical Tangerine & Kefir Smoothie
"The bright, fresh flavor of a smoothie helps me feel awake and energized in the morning. This 3-Ingredient Tropical Tangerine & Kefir Smoothie is my go-to recipe. Kefir is the perfect consistency for smoothies, and it delivers helpful probiotics. The recipe calls for tangerine juice (Trader Joe's carries an affordable option), but orange juice works just fine. Any frozen fruit will do, but I especially like the combination in frozen tropical fruit blends. If I have baby spinach on hand, I'll toss that in, too." —Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD, associate editorial director
Coconut-Chocolate Chip Granola Bars
"This is the big-batch snack I make on repeat and send to school with my kids to give them the energy they need to make it to lunchtime." —Penelope Wall, senior editorial director
Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait
"The mix of fruit, yogurt and granola in this simple parfait gives me an energy boost each morning I make it. It's also easily portable and quick to make." —Danielle DeAngelis, fellow