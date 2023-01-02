The Recipes Our Editors Make When They Want to Feel Energized

"I think of this category like what I'm going to eat this week to help me feel energized during the day ... for me that's something like these Chopped Rainbow Salad Bowls with Peanut Sauce. I like to mix up the veggies that I use in this recipe and, as of late, I've been swapping in purple cabbage for the beets. I love how fast the bulgur cooks up and that it delivers both protein and fiber. And I always make a big batch of the peanut dressing to use in other meals during the week. It's so tasty!" —Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD, associate editorial director