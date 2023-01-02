The Recipes Our Editors Make When They Want to Feel Comforted

There are a lot of reasons we eat food. Sometimes, it's to feel energized or to feel a sense of community. Other times, it's to feel comforted. Whether it's a nostalgic favorite from childhood or a modern family favorite, there are certain dishes that warm your heart as well as your stomach. Here, the EatingWell editors share some of their all-time favorite comfort food recipes, as well as why they love them. From creamy spaghetti to savory soba noodle bowls, we're happy to share our soul-nourishing favorites with you. Recipes like Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce and Instant-Pot Mujadara are sure to satisfy you and everyone around your table.