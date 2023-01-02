The Recipes Our Editors Make When They Want to Feel Comforted

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD January 02, 2023
Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer Prop Stylist: Christiine Keely

There are a lot of reasons we eat food. Sometimes, it's to feel energized or to feel a sense of community. Other times, it's to feel comforted. Whether it's a nostalgic favorite from childhood or a modern family favorite, there are certain dishes that warm your heart as well as your stomach. Here, the EatingWell editors share some of their all-time favorite comfort food recipes, as well as why they love them. From creamy spaghetti to savory soba noodle bowls, we're happy to share our soul-nourishing favorites with you. Recipes like Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce and Instant-Pot Mujadara are sure to satisfy you and everyone around your table.

Garlic Butter-Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus

"I love the ease of a sheet-pan dinner, and this recipe is one of my favorites to make. It's a balanced meal, between the salmon and roasted veggies. Plus, who doesn't love a drizzle of garlic butter?" —Alex Loh, associate editor, food

Spaghetti & Spinach with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

Credit: Photography / Kelsey Hansen, Styling / Greg Luna
"Creamy pasta is my go-to when I want something comforting for dinner. This Spaghetti & Spinach with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce is SO delicious. My mouth is watering just thinking about it. I love that it's ready in a quick 20 minutes. —Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD, associate editorial director

Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

"Whenever I have a pint of cream that needs to be used up, my mind automatically thinks of this recipe. The creamy tomato sauce coats the chicken and keeps it moist. I like to serve this dish with pasta, and it's the perfect weekday meal." —Alex Loh, associate editor, food

Tofu, Mushroom & Bok Choy Soba Noodle Bowls

Credit: Greg DuPree
"My comfort food is noodles and tofu, every which way. I love these vegetarian brothy noodles, because they fill me up in a way that is so satisfying and comforting, without being heavy."  —Penelope Wall, senior editorial director

Kale & White Bean Potpie with Chive Biscuits

"I love the Kale & White Bean Potpie with Chive Biscuits because it's so creamy, comforting and surprisingly easy to make. The recipe boasts over five servings of veg plus whole grains and legumes, so it's super nourishing, too. And it's also vegetarian, so if I'm dropping off a meal to a vegetarian friend, this is my go-to." —Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, nutrition editor

Pulled Pork with Carolina-Style BBQ Sauce

Credit: Eric Wolfinger
"Soooooo good. Just put a bun around this pulled pork and it feels like a warm hug." —Danielle DeAngelis, fellow

Pumpkin-Oat Mini Muffins

"Baking is my comfort food activity. I love to bake and eat a hot treat straight from the oven. This is one of my all-time favorite muffin recipes" —Penelope Wall, senior editorial director

Nonna's Spaghetti & Meatballs

"These are actually based on my nonna-in-law's recipe! My entire family makes them now." —Carolyn Malcoun, senior editor, food features

Slow-Cooker Spiced Lentil Soup with Vegetables

"This is a go-to for Soup Sunday at my house. The spice profile makes my whole house smell amazing as it cooks in the slow cooker all day, and a bowl of it warms my soul." —Carolyn Malcoun, senior editor, food features

25-Minute Chicken & Veggie Enchiladas

Credit: Jennifer Causey
"When it's cold or rainy out, I crave something that's spicy, tangy and creamy for a comforting meal that's also bright and refreshing. The 25-Minute Chicken & Veggie Enchiladas are exactly that, plus they're on the table ready to enjoy in less than a half-hour. If I have beans, peppers or greens in my fridge that I need to use up, I'll throw those in too." —Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, nutrition editor

Instant-Pot Mujadara

Credit: Jennifer Causey
"This is another family favorite when I want to feel comforted, even [my daughter] Lila gets excited for mujadara night! I'm half Lebanese so any time I make Lebanese food it makes me feel comforted." —Carolyn Malcoun, senior editor, food features

Pork Chops with Creamy Mushroom Sauce

"The first thing that comes to mind when I think of comfort is creamy! And one of my favorite creamy recipes is this one. I love the umami flavor from the mushrooms and the light acidic touch of the dry white wine. Whenever I make these pork chops, I think this recipe is far better than dining out. Plus, it's ready in 30 minutes." — Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia, senior nutrition & news editor

Spinach & Cheese Stuffed Shells

"Stuffed shells are always a must for holidays and get-togethers in my family, and this classic recipe never disappoints." —Danielle DeAngelis, fellow

By Jessica Ball, M.S., RD