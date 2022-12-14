21 High-Fiber, Low-Calorie Dinners in 30 Minutes or Less

These delicious and nutritious dinner recipes are ready in 30 minutes or less, so you can easily enjoy them any night of the week. With at least 6 grams of fiber per serving, these dishes can help support heart health, bone health and healthy weight management, if that is your goal. Plus, with no more than 575 calories a serving, these dinners are light yet nutritious options for the end of the day. Recipes like our Chicken Hummus Bowls and Lemon-Pepper Linguine with Squash are healthy and tasty evening meals that are quick to make.