23 Mediterranean Diet Dinners in Three Steps or Less

These delicious dinner recipes align with the Mediterranean diet, which is one of the healthiest and easiest eating patterns to follow. They are packed with produce, whole grains, proteins and healthy fats for meals that are as nutritionally balanced as they are flavorful. And these dishes are made especially easy with only three steps or less to prepare, so you can have a tasty dinner on the table without the hassle. Recipes like our Veggistrone and Spinach, Feta & Rice Casserole are healthy and satisfying choices for any night of the week.