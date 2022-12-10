16 Cozy Sheet-Pan Dinners with Three Steps or Less

Danielle DeAngelis December 10, 2022
Credit: Greg Dupree

All you need is a sheet pan to make one of these comforting dinner recipes. With only three steps or less, these dishes are easy to prepare and even easier to clean up. Recipes like our Sheet-Pan Sausage & Peppers and Sheet-Pan Garlic-Soy Chicken & Vegetables are cozy, healthy and tasty sheet-pan meals.

Start Slideshow

1 of 16

Sheet-Pan Shrimp Fried Rice

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This sheet-pan shrimp fried rice recipe is a great way to use leftover rice, but you could also use pre-cooked microwave rice. Let it come to room temperature while you chop the veggies. Sambal, the spicy chile-based condiment popular in Indonesia, Malaysia and southern India, provides a kick.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

Sheet-Pan Sausage & Peppers

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This easy one-dish meal is bound to become a regular in your dinner rotation--it's super simple and comes together quickly. Be sure to preheat your sheet pan--adding vegetables to a hot pan helps start the charring and caramelization, without steaming your veggies. And remember, you are only heating up your sausage, not cooking it from raw in this recipe, but if you substitute with fresh sausage (which you can), you'll need to cook the sausage longer.

3 of 16

Garlic Butter-Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This one-pan salmon and potatoes recipe makes a healthy and satisfying weeknight dinner. Melted garlic butter coats the salmon and vegetables, adding depth of flavor and richness to the dish.

Advertisement

4 of 16

Sheet-Pan Sweet Potato Fajitas

Credit: Greg Dupree
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These vegetarian sheet-pan sweet potato fajitas are mild and tender with a little bit of char from the broiler. The colorful toppings add freshness and texture.

5 of 16

Sheet-Pan Garlic-Soy Chicken & Vegetables

Credit: Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst, Prop Stylist / Holly Raibikis
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This easy dish comes together quickly and is cooked all on one baking sheet. Putting the pan in the oven while it preheats makes it hot enough to lightly sear the chicken and vegetables, adding texture and flavor and also reducing the cook time. Chicken thighs emerge from the oven succulent and coated in the savory sauce (with less salt because of the low-sodium soy sauce) and fragrant from the garlic, ginger and scallions. We recommend serving this with brown rice or whole-wheat noodles.

6 of 16

Sheet-Pan Maple-Mustard Pork Chops & Carrots

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You need just one pan for this satisfying weeknight dinner. A sweet and savory maple-mustard glaze livens up baked pork chops, while the carrots are jazzed up with flavor-boosting and anti-inflammatory garlic, ginger and turmeric. Rainbow carrots add colorful pizazz, but regular orange carrots are a just-as-tasty substitute. Pork dries out easily--using an instant-read thermometer ensures meat is cooked safely, but still moist.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 16

Chicken Nachos

Credit: Jennifer Causey
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These chicken nachos have crunchy chips topped with hot spiced shredded chicken, beans and melted cheese with cooling chunks of avocado, red onion and cilantro. If you like the heat, add jalapeño slices at the end. These quick nachos work well with shredded chicken breast or rotisserie chicken if you have leftovers around.

8 of 16

Sheet-Pan Ratatouille

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Ratatouille is a type of veggie-forward, Provençal-style stew. Our sheet-pan ratatouille features tangy goat cheese and sweet balsamic glaze that complement the tender charred vegetables. Bake the tomatoes on a separate pan so that the steam from the tomatoes won't steam the other vegetables.

9 of 16

Ginger Roasted Salmon & Broccoli

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This quick Asian salmon recipe uses the sauce for both glazing the salmon and tossing with the broccoli. Serve over rice noodles or brown rice tossed with sesame oil and scallions.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 16

Sheet-Pan Shrimp Fajitas

Credit: Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst, Prop Stylist / Holly Raibikis
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fajitas make an excellent weeknight meal. These come together faster than ever, using quick-cooking shrimp and veggies all on one sheet pan so you can focus on family rather than cleanup.

11 of 16

Maple-Roasted Chicken Thighs with Sweet Potato Wedges and Brussels Sprouts

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This easy sheet-pan recipe brings together many fall favorites into a hearty dinner.

12 of 16

Sheet-Pan Balsamic-Parmesan Chicken & Vegetables

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This flavorful dish--with the combination of balsamic vinegar and Parmesan cheese--makes a great weeknight meal since it requires little legwork (and only one pan!). The marjoram adds a distinct earthy aroma. If you don't have marjoram in your spice arsenal, you can use dried oregano instead. Both have a woodsy flavor that complements the dish beautifully.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 16

Sheet-Pan Shrimp & Asparagus

Credit: Photography / Fred Hardy, Styling / Ruth Blackburn
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This sheet-pan shrimp and asparagus is a complete meal all on one pan! The shrimp and asparagus cook perfectly together. Crushed red pepper adds a dash of heat while lime juice brightens the dish.

14 of 16

Sheet-Pan Harissa Chicken & Vegetables

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This one-pan dinner gets a hit of flavorful heat from harissa, the popular North African chile-and-garlic paste. We use harissa paste from a tube for this recipe. It's got a concentrated chile flavor that makes an excellent spice rub for chicken and adds a subtle punch of heat to a refreshing herbed yogurt sauce.

15 of 16

Sheet-Pan Tomato Soup

Credit: Jacob Fox
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Roasting the tomatoes concentrates their flavor, yielding a richly flavored soup. Make a manchego grilled cheese for dunking.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 16

Salmon & Asparagus with Lemon-Garlic Butter Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Looking for a recipe to help you eat more heart-healthy fish and veggies? Add this salmon and asparagus dinner to your rotation. Not only is it healthy and delicious, this sheet-pan dinner is also easy to make and a breeze to clean up.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Danielle DeAngelis