I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite Christmas Cookie Recipes

Festive cookies are a Christmas tradition in my family—and they can help brighten any holiday gathering! I especially love these recipes for a few important reasons: all can be made a few days in advance, and some can even be frozen for longer-term storage. These cookie recipes are packed with my favorite holiday, including (but not limited to) ginger, chocolate, coconut, mint, lemon and vanilla. Compared to many other elaborate Christmas cookies, these ones are relatively easy to make and mostly rely on things I already have in my pantry which helps me save money at the store. I think everyone, including dietitians, should enjoy a seasonal treat during the holiday season. I hope these recipes help bring joy to your plans this month—even if it's just enjoying one or two on a gloomy day at home. For more beginner- and budget-friendly tips and recipes, check out Thrifty.