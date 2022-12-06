22 Winter Side Dishes in Three Steps or Less
Savor the flavors of winter with these veggie side dish recipes. With seasonal ingredients like beets, Brussels sprouts, kale and potatoes, these colorful sides pair well with a cozy meal. Plus, they only take three steps or less to prepare, so these dishes are easy additions to the dinner table. Recipes like our Simple Cabbage Salad and Honey & Ginger Roasted Turnips are healthy and tasty choices for the winter months.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Potatoes
Roasted Brussels sprouts and potatoes make a great quick and easy side dish for dinner, or you can turn it into a breakfast hash served with an egg on top. Either way, with its super-easy prep, you'll come back to these roasted vegetables again and again.
Honey-Roasted Beets
Earthy beets turn sweet and tender when they're roasted in this healthy beets recipe. Preheating your baking sheet speeds up the roasting time and gives the outside of the beets a quick and flavorful sear. Honey and lemon juice add sweet and tangy notes.
Simple Cabbage Salad
Cabbage maintains a nice crunch when it's tossed with an easy dressing in this simple cabbage salad recipe. This easy salad is perfect for fall when cabbage is at its sweetest.
Kale Salad with Cranberries
This easy holiday salad gets its flavor from a sweet citrus dressing that's infused into the kale by massaging the greens and the dressing together with your hands. We like a mix of kale for this recipe, but any type of kale will work.
Honey & Ginger Roasted Turnips
Thick-cut bacon and a honey-ginger glaze transform turnips into a sweet, satisfying side.
Crispy Smashed Brussels Sprouts with Balsamic & Parmesan
Topped with Parmesan cheese and balsamic vinegar, these flavorful Brussels sprouts will be the star on any table. Smashing the sprouts creates a wide surface area that gets mouthwateringly crispy in the oven.
Gomen (Ethiopian-Style Collard Greens)
These collards can be served as a vegan main dish or as a hearty side. If possible, serve with injera, the traditional crepe-like bread common in Ethiopia.
Beet Salad
This simple beet salad recipe uses just a handful of ingredients to create a delightful side dish. Roasted beets add a sweet, earthy and aromatic flavor that shines in this side salad.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Sweet Potatoes
It's easy to get creative with these roasted Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes. For a quick side dish that complements just about everything, follow the main recipe. If you want to spice things up a little, try one of the variations. Swapping a few spices and adding fresh stir-ins to coat the roasted Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes transforms the flavor of the dish to something new, yet equally delicious.
Loaded Sweet Potato Casserole
We take all the classic toppings of a loaded potato—bacon, Cheddar and sour cream—and use them in this cheesy sweet potato casserole that everyone will love.
Balsamic Roasted Cabbage
These roasted cabbage wedges with honey and balsamic vinegar make an attractive and healthy side dish that's also very easy to prepare. You can use red or green cabbage--or make a double batch with one of each for a pretty presentation.
Smashed Beets with Goat Cheese & Hot Honey
In this sweet and savory side, beets are sliced and cooked until tender in water with a splash of vinegar before crisping up under the broiler with tangy goat cheese on top. Hot honey adds spice, and thyme adds fresh, herby notes.
Mashed Potatoes & Turnips with Leeks
Classic mashed potatoes get a healthy twist when you add turnips, a cruciferous vegetable that's rich in vitamin C. Turnips provide a touch of sweetness, while a savory leek topping completes this simple, easy side dish.
Melting Beets with Goat Cheese
Roasting the beets with broth makes them crispy on the outside, yet tender on the inside. Crumbled goat cheese tops these melt-in-your-mouth beets for an easy side dish.
Roasted Carrots & Potatoes
These simple roasted carrots and potatoes have a hint of garlic and sage to round out the flavor. The carrots and potatoes become tender and sweet as they caramelize in the oven. Thin, tender carrots work best here to roast alongside the potatoes.
Apple, Fig & Brussels Sprouts Salad
Salad dressing made from sweet and mellow white balsamic vinegar balances out the assertive greens and Brussels sprouts in this healthy winter salad. If you have one handy, a small mandoline makes it easy to slice the Brussels and apple. To make it a dinner salad, top with shrimp or chicken.
Citrus Kale Salad
Massaging the kale is well worth the effort because the process quickly softens the leaves for a tender bite. We've used green curly kale here, but red kale would also give this salad a lovely appearance. For an extra burst of citrus flavor, garnish each serving with additional lemon zest.
Chili-Roasted Carrots
Roasted with chili powder and cumin then tossed with cilantro and lime juice, these carrots are bursting with zesty flavor. Serve them with simple roast chicken or pork.
Crispy Smashed Beets with Feta
We take a classic pairing—beets and feta—and make it even tastier by roasting the beets before smashing them to create crispy edges.
Melting Cabbage
This velvety cabbage in this easy cabbage recipe melts in your mouth and picks up the flavors of caraway, cumin and garlic as it simmers in broth in the oven. Serve it alongside roasted pork or chicken.
Sautéed Brussels Sprouts
Fresh and tender sautéed Brussels sprouts have crispy leaves and a tender-crisp center. The sweetness from the caramelized shallots provides a great balancing flavor. Enjoy them with lemon, or try one of the variations below to better match your main dish.
Smashed Parsnips
Instead of serving mashed potatoes for dinner, try this smashed parsnip recipe. Parsnips are higher in fiber and lower in calories and carbs than potatoes. This side dish is ready in just 35 minutes--perfect for dinner after a busy day at the office.