17 One-Pot Winter Dinners to Help You Lose Weight

These cozy dinners are perfect for the winter months, and they only require one pot to make. These healthy dishes have at least 6 grams of fiber and no more than 575 calories per serving, a combination that can help support weight loss, if that is your goal. Plus, they're packed with vegetables, whole grains, legumes and protein for something that's equally nourishing and delicious. Recipes like our White Bean-Sage Cauliflower Gnocchi and Chicken & Spinach Soup with Fresh Pesto are comforting and flavorful dinners that are easy to make any night of the week.