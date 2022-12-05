15 Winter Dinners for Weight Loss in 15 Minutes

Dinner tonight can be light yet satisfying with these easy, flavorful recipes. With at least 6 grams of fiber and no more than 575 calories a serving, these dishes help you feel full and satisfied for longer, and can support weight loss, if that is your goal. Plus, they only take 15 minutes or less to prepare, making them quick and healthy options for any night of the week. Recipes like our Creamy Spinach Pasta and 15-Minute White Bean, Kale & Kielbasa Soup are comforting choices to help you meet your nutritional goals.