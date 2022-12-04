Our Top 20 Recipes on Facebook in 2022
From veggie side dishes to one-pot dinners, these were the recipes with the most clicks on Facebook in 2022. And with four- and five-star ratings, it's no surprise that these delicious dishes made it to the top of the list. Recipes like our Cucumber Sandwich and Roasted Garlic-Parmesan Cabbage are so loved by EatingWell readers, we know you'll love them, too.
Cucumber Sandwich
This creamy, crunchy cucumber sandwich recipe strikes a lovely balance between decadent and light. The cream cheese-yogurt spread complements the crisp refreshing cucumber while the hearty flavor and texture of the whole-wheat bread holds everything together. Removing the crusts makes it more delicate than your average sandwich.
Spaghetti & Spinach with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce
To achieve flavor quickly in this sun-dried tomato pasta recipe, we use the oil from sun-dried tomatoes to create the base of the cream sauce. Meanwhile, the residual heat of the pasta wilts the spinach in record time for a fast weeknight dinner.
Creamy Lemon-Garlic Dressing
This creamy lemon-garlic dressing carries the full flavor of roasted garlic, with lemon juice and Dijon mustard rounding out the flavor.
Spinach & Mushroom Quiche
This healthy vegetarian quiche recipe is as simple as it gets. It's a quiche without the fussy crust! It's filled with sweet wild mushrooms and savory Gruyère cheese. Enjoy it for breakfast or brunch, or serve it with a light salad for lunch.
Crispy Smashed Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts get crispy and flavorful in the oven when they're "smashed" and seasoned with Parmesan cheese and everything bagel seasoning.
Roasted Garlic-Parmesan Cabbage
Cabbage gets transformed in the oven with garlic, Parmesan and olive oil in this simple vegetable side. This irresistible side dish would make a welcome addition to any meal—try serving it alongside chicken or steak.
Melting Potatoes
The name for this potato recipe hints at the creamy interior. Roasting these melting potatoes at high heat ensures they get crunchy on the outside. Then, adding a little broth at the end allows the potatoes to absorb the liquid, making the insides extra moist.
Rosemary Roasted Salmon with Asparagus & Potatoes
Yukon Golds are great here because they get crispy on the outside but completely creamy on the inside. A brush stroke or two of balsamic glaze provides a rich color and a sweet finish to the roasted salmon.
Simple Cabbage Salad
Cabbage maintains a nice crunch when it's tossed with an easy dressing in this simple cabbage salad recipe. This easy salad is perfect for fall when cabbage is at its sweetest.
Purple Power Slaw with Sesame-Ginger Vinaigrette
Combining a trio of purple vegetables--cabbage, carrots and daikon--makes for a stunning slaw recipe. It would be equally delicious tossed with a classic creamy dressing.
Balsamic-Parmesan Sautéed Spinach
Tender spinach with a hint of garlic, Parmesan cheese and sweet balsamic vinegar makes a quick and flavorful side dish. The sturdy leaves of mature spinach hold up best during cooking.
Carrot Cake Energy Bites
These no-cook energy bites keep well in the fridge or freezer and are easy to grab on the go for a healthy snack.
Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette
While a 1-to-2 acid-to-oil ratio is common for vinaigrettes, shifting it to 1-to-1½ yields a dressing with a brighter flavor and fewer calories. That means for every ½ cup of acid, such as vinegar or lemon juice, use 3/4 cup of oil. Here's a good all-purpose take on the formula.
Lemon-Rosemary Melting Potatoes
These full-flavored potatoes are a great new approach to your typical potato side dish. The potatoes roast, then "melt" with the flavors of lemon, rosemary and garlic. They're good enough for a special occasion, but easy enough for a weeknight.
Cauliflower Chips
These crisp cauliflower chips are low in carbs and can be made in either the oven or your air fryer. Plus, they require just cauliflower, Parmesan cheese and seasonings to make! Swap out the Italian seasoning for ranch seasoning or your favorite spice blend for a different flavor profile.
Chicken, Quinoa & Sweet Potato Casserole
This protein-loaded chicken and sweet potato casserole dish is made with multicolored quinoa, a blend of white, red and black varieties, but any color will work.
Balsamic-Roasted Mushrooms with Parmesan
These super-flavorful mushrooms get a hint of sweetness thanks to a splash of balsamic vinegar. Parmesan cheese added at the end lends a savory note. Enjoy them as an accompaniment to steak or on their own as a side dish.
Radish, Celery & Cucumber Salad
It's worth using that special bottle of olive oil and seeking out Parmigiano-Reggiano, which is bolder than basic Parm, for this simple salad. Use a mandoline to shave the veggies if you have one.
Parmesan Mushroom Casserole
Mushrooms are sprinkled with a crunchy, cheesy panko topping to create a delicious casserole that all will love. We use baby bella, but portabello mushrooms would be a good alternative.
Creamy Skillet Chicken with Spinach & Mushrooms
Chicken cutlets are topped with a spinach-mushroom cream sauce for a flavorful yet healthy dinner. Serve over pasta or grains to soak up the sauce.