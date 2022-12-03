13 Cheesy Veggie Side Dishes with Three Steps or Less
These cheesy sides will make you want an extra serving of veggies. From creamy casseroles to loaded roasted veggies, these side dishes are delicious additions to the dinner table. They're also easy to make with only three steps or less to prepare. Recipes like our Slow-Cooker Cheesy Potatoes and Crispy Smashed Shallots with Goat Cheese & Fig Jam are tasty and healthy choices to spice up your dinner rotation.
Slow-Cooker Cheesy Potatoes
What's not to love about this easy dump-and-go slow cooker recipe? It has potatoes and ooey-gooey cheese, all combined with a can of condensed cream of chicken soup! Whip up this kid-friendly side dish anytime you have a crowd to feed.
Crispy Smashed Shallots with Goat Cheese & Fig Jam
These crispy smashed shallots mellow while they roast and become the perfect vessel for sweet fig jam and creamy goat cheese. Serve these shallots as an appetizer or alongside grilled chicken or steak.
Cheesy Mushroom Gratin
Earthy portobellos are roasted then smothered in cheese in this easy low-carb side dish. Enjoy this gratin alongside pork or steak, or add a salad and turn it into a delicious vegetarian dinner.
Cheesy Corn Casserole
This cheesy corn casserole is surprisingly light and fluffy, thanks to eggs and a whirl in the blender. The sweet corn batter and salty Cheddar cheese make this casserole pleasing to kids and adults alike.
Cheesy Baked Brussels Sprouts
This creamy, cheesy baked Brussels sprout gratin will convince even the pickiest of eaters to gobble down their veggies. Gruyère cheese adds richness and flavor, while the panko adds a little crunch on top.
Cheesy Pull-Apart Broccoli with Cheddar
Cheddar and broccoli are a classic combination—and, here, we pair those flavors for one impressive side or appetizer that will have everyone reaching in for more. Garlic and mustard help amplify the deliciousness.
Cheesy Spinach & Mushroom Casserole
Both homey and healthful, this cheesy dream of a casserole is loaded with nutrients from spinach, and super savory and lip-smack-y from all the sautéed mushrooms. Any 'shroom will do, so pick your fave.
Loaded Spaghetti Squash
This loaded spaghetti squash recipe has all the fixings of a classic baked potato, but with a fraction of the carbs. The pasta-like spaghetti squash is combined with Cheddar cheese, bacon and scallions that melt together in the oven. Top with sour cream and garnish with more scallions and bacon and you have a delicious low-carb side dish ready to go.
Baked Cheesy Potatoes
These baked cheesy potatoes (aka "Funeral Potatoes") are comfort food at its best and, luckily, you don't have to be at a funeral to enjoy them. Potatoes do double duty here, with cheesy shredded hash browns baked into a creamy sauce and topped with a layer of crispy potato chips.
Broiled Cauliflower "Mac" & Cheese
We replaced pasta with cauliflower in this creamy low-carb "mac" and cheese. A sprinkle of Parmesan on top and a quick trip under the broiler gives this cheesy side dish a savory, crispy crust.
Loaded Smashed Brussels Sprouts
The sprouts in this loaded smashed Brussels sprouts recipe are cooked to crisp-tender, then crushed and baked in the oven and smothered in melted Cheddar cheese, bacon and a dollop of sour cream. Serve them as a fun side dish or a party appetizer.
Cheesy Butternut Squash Fritters
These sweet and savory butternut squash fritters are perfect for Thanksgiving—or anytime you want a toasty, cheesy side dish. Look for a butternut squash with a long neck to make shredding easier.
Cheesy Asparagus
In this cheesy baked asparagus recipe, asparagus spears are roasted whole smothered in a creamy, cheesy garlic sauce. This low-carb side dish is a great way to entice picky eaters to eat their veggies! Pair it with roast chicken or steak.