EatingWell's Top 10 Articles of 2022
What were people interested in reading the most this year? Turns out lots of folks are really curious about what happens to your body when you eat certain foods. Many of you were looking for advice on how to avoid being rude at the grocery store or the restaurant. And a surprisingly large number of people might have a package of gray-ish ground beef in their fridge and wondering if it's ok to eat. From food storage tips to nutrition advice, check out our most popular articles of the year.
10. 10 Vegetables You Should Be Eating Every Week, According to a Dietitian
In the number 10 spot: these vegetables are packed with essential nutrients, making them a great addition to your typical eating pattern.
9. Is Walking a Good Enough Form of Exercise?
It might feel like a walk in the park, but trainers say you *can* turn your stroll into a super-effective workout. Here's how.
8. 7 Carbs You Should Be Buying for Better Blood Pressure
Including certain healthy carbs can help boost the nutrients in your diet and help you maintain healthy blood pressure levels.
7. "Helpful" Grocery Store Habits That Are Actually Rude
Maybe think twice before you put back that gallon of milk.
6. Complete Keto Diet Food List: What You Can and Cannot Eat If You're on a Ketogenic Diet
Here's our guide to foods you can eat, foods you should avoid and foods you can sometimes have when you're following a ketogenic diet—plus learn if it's the right diet for you.
5. What Happens to Your Body When You Drink a Glass of Wine Every Night
Check out the effect one or two drinks a night can have on your body.
4. What Happens to Your Body When You Take Melatonin Every Night
Study up on the major pros and cons of popping this supplement in an attempt to sleep more soundly.
3. Is It Safe to Eat Ground Beef That's Turned Gray?
Find out if gray ground beef is OK to eat. Plus, find out how to tell if ground beef is bad with other indicators.
2. 10 "Polite" Restaurant Habits You Don't Realize Are Actually Rude
For starters, let the host seat you.
1. What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Oatmeal Every Day
Our top article of the year: Are oats healthy or not? Here's what the experts say.