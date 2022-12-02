EatingWell's Top 10 Articles of 2022

What were people interested in reading the most this year? Turns out lots of folks are really curious about what happens to your body when you eat certain foods. Many of you were looking for advice on how to avoid being rude at the grocery store or the restaurant. And a surprisingly large number of people might have a package of gray-ish ground beef in their fridge and wondering if it's ok to eat. From food storage tips to nutrition advice, check out our most popular articles of the year.