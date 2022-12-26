16 Cozy Casseroles For When You've Eaten Too Much Sugar

Not feeling like yourself after eating too much sugar? We've all been there. Luckily, these casserole recipes—from dinner mains to veggie sides—can help with that. With no more than 3 grams of added sugar per serving, these dishes can help you return to a healthy eating pattern with ease. Plus, they feature anti-inflammatory ingredients like whole grains, vegetables, eggs and herbs and spices so you help fight the pesky symptoms of inflammation and overconsuming sugar, including mental fog, digestive distress and high blood pressure. Recipes like our Stovetop Chicken & Broccoli Casserole and No-Sugar-Added Sweet Potato Casserole are delicious and comforting ways to get back on track.