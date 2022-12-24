15 Festive & Fun Last-Minute Appetizers That Are Ready in 15 Minutes

Danielle DeAngelis December 24, 2022
Credit: Jamie Vespa, M.S., R.D.

Complete your holiday table with one of these delicious appetizer recipes. From dips and spreads to charcuterie sticks, these appetizers are festive, fun and only take 15 minutes or less to make. Recipes like our Easy Scallion-Salmon Dip and Baked Brie with Blackberry Jam will become holiday favorites for years to come.

3-Ingredient Cranberry-Brie Crostini

With just three ingredients, you can pull together an impressive appetizer perfect for holidays or dinner parties. The tangy cranberries cut through the richness of the cheese to create a balanced bite. This quick appetizer can be easily doubled to feed a crowd.

 

Easy Scallion-Salmon Dip

Inspired by the classic combination of smoked salmon and cream cheese, this spread is perfect for slathering on a bagel or serving as a dip with bagel chips. This salmon dip recipe is a great way to use up leftovers from Miso-Maple Salmon (see Associated Recipes).

Baked Brie with Blackberry Jam

Baked Brie is a classic, crowd-pleasing party appetizer, whether it's wrapped up in a pastry, in bite-size form or covered in a fruity jam, like in this recipe. In this easy 3-ingredient appetizer, we top a wheel of Brie with blackberry jam, bake for 10 minutes and serve with crisp apple slices (or crackers). It's so simple yet so delicious, you'll wonder why you don't make it more often!

Lemon-Thyme Whipped Ricotta

This stunning yet easy appetizer recipe infuses creamy ricotta with fresh herbs and lemon. Serve with whole-grain crackers and cut-up vegetables or use as a spread for sandwiches or sauce for pasta.

 

Spinach-Feta Dip with Dill

Try this spinach dip, spiked with fresh dill and briny feta cheese, as a sandwich spread--or serve alongside crackers or crudité.

 

Smoked Gouda & Giardiniera Charcuterie Sticks

Crunchy pickled vegetables pair perfectly with creamy Gouda with a hint of smoke.

 

Easy Black Bean Dip

This creamy bean dip is great for a party or picnic. Smoked paprika and ground chipotles add a robust, earthy flavor, but you can also use regular paprika and cayenne if you don't have the other spices on hand.

 

Lemon-Garlic Marinated Shrimp

Marinating precooked shrimp in garlic- and lemon-infused oil is a simple yet elegant appetizer.

 

Garlic Hummus

This classic hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) makes this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.

 

Garlic-Chile Marinated Olives

Simply pour warm aromatic oil over a selection of olives to infuse them with loads of flavor fast. These olives are a wonderful easy party appetizer--add any leftovers to salads or simply snack on them.

 

Salami, Cheddar & Pepperoncini Charcuterie Sticks

Salami, Cheddar cheese and pepperoncini deliver flavor in every bite in this easy appetizer.

 

Apricot, Prosciutto & Parmesan Bites

These 3-ingredient apricot, Parmesan and prosciutto bites are as simple to make as they look, and they taste even better. Simply layer each ingredient on top of the other and secure with a toothpick for an easy bite-size starter.

 

Manchego, Pepper Drop & Chorizo Charcuterie Sticks

Manchego cheese pairs perfectly with sweet and tangy pepper drops. If you can't find small pickled peppers, a larger one cut into pieces will work well too.

 

3-Ingredient Apple & Rotisserie Chicken Brie Bites

This easy appetizer is the perfect balance of sweet and savory. Crisp, sweet-tart apples, like Granny Smith or Pink Lady, work best.

 

Date Wraps

Sweet dates and salty prosciutto combine in a tasty bite.

 

By Danielle DeAngelis