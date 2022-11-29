11 Diabetes-Friendly Casseroles That the Whole Family Will Love
From baked pasta to cheesy skillets, these casserole recipes will satisfy the entire family. And with complex carbs like whole grains, low amounts of saturated fat and sodium counts within our recipe parameters, these casseroles are also well suited for a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Recipes like our Green Chile Rotisserie Chicken Casserole and Apple, Bacon and Sweet Potato Mini Casseroles are dishes that will be a hit with everyone around your table.
Green Chile Rotisserie Chicken Casserole
This green chile rotisserie chicken casserole features tender rotisserie chicken with lots of tender vegetables. The corn adds a nice pop of sweetness, while the rice helps absorb some of the flavors. A crunchy topping of crushed tortilla chips finishes off this comforting, Southwestern-inspired casserole.
Apple, Bacon and Sweet Potato Mini Casseroles
These sweet and savory mini casseroles are ready in just an hour. Refrigerate or freeze the leftovers to enjoy later.
Chicken-Noodle Casserole
Flavorful Chicken-Noodle Casserole comes to life with this diabetic-friendly recipe. Select light sour cream to lower fat and calorie content.
Skillet Chicken Potpie
A store-bought pie crust, frozen veggies and precooked chicken simplify the prep for this easy potpie. This healthy dinner recipe is comfort food at its best.
Ham and Broccoli Breakfast Casserole
Prepare this easy ham and broccoli casserole the evening before, and in the morning just pop it in the oven for a delicious breakfast.
Chipotle Ranch Chicken Casserole
Simplify weeknight dinnertime by transforming leftover slow-cooked chicken (see associated recipe, below) into an easy, cheesy casserole.
Cheesy Roasted Eggplant Skillet Casserole
Layers of tender eggplant, creamy white beans, ricotta and marinara combine to create a flavorful skillet casserole. Serve this hearty casserole directly from the skillet for a fun presentation. Pair with a side salad for a complete meal.
Green Chile Chicken Tortilla Casserole
Prepare this dish the night ahead of time so all you have to do is pop it in the oven for an easy and delicious dinner.
Baked Cavatelli Casserole
This easy to make, comforting dish will keep you warm on a cold day.
Florentine Lasagna Roll-Ups
Think portion control with these individual lasagna roll-ups. Leftovers are great for lunch the next day.
Chicken Tetrazzini
This retro dish will please kids and adults alike.