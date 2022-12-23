Our 20 Best Diabetes-Friendly Dinners of 2022

From cozy stews to sheet-pan meals, our readers raved about these highly-rated recipes in 2022. These dinners feature complex carbs like whole grains and legumes, are lower in saturated fat and are sodium-conscious, so they fit seamlessly into a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Not to mention, these popular meals were the diabetes-friendly dishes people clicked on the most this year. Recipes like our One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Broccoli and Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole are nutritious dinners you'll want to make over and over again.