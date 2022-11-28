23 High-Fiber, Low-Calorie Breakfast Recipes

Breakfast can be both tasty and healthy—and these recipes are proof. These morning meals are high in fiber with at least 6 grams per serving, so these dishes can help support heart health, gut health and healthy weight management, if that is your goal. They also contain no more than 375 calories per serving, making them light yet nutritious choices to start your day. Recipes like our Shakshuka (Eggs Poached in Spicy Tomato Sauce) and Peanut Butter Protein Overnight Oats are great ways to stay nourished for the day ahead.