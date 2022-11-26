25 Mediterranean Diet Skillet Dinners in 30 Minutes or Less

Thanks to these recipes, all you need is 30 minutes (or less!) to make a delicious dinner. Tasty and healthy, these dishes are balanced with produce, whole grains and lean protein to fit right into the Mediterranean diet, one of the healthiest eating patterns around. Plus, these meals only use one skillet, making both cooking and cleanup a breeze. Recipes like our One-Pan Spicy Okra & Shrimp and Ancho-Spiced Chicken Skillet with Grapefruit Salsa are easy and nutritious choices for dinner tonight.