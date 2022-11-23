20 High-Fiber, High-Protein Breakfasts in 10 Minutes

These breakfast recipes take 10 minutes or less to make so they're a great option for busy mornings. They're also super nutritious and filling, packing at least 6 grams of fiber and 15 grams of protein per serving. The combination of these nutrients carry many benefits since fiber and protein alike can help support bone health, healthy digestion and healthy immune function while keeping you feeling full and satisfied. Recipes like our Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl and Breakfast Salad with Egg & Salsa Verde Vinaigrette are quick and easy ways to start your day off right.