11 One-Pot Dinners Our Editors Make on Repeat

"I have to say, I was really skeptical of the idea of a stovetop lasagna, but after making this on a weeknight I may never go back to cooking lasagna in the oven. This is a one-pot pasta recipe, so the noodles cook in the marinara, which gives them lots of flavor. And it was ready in less than 45 minutes with very few dishes! As the recipe says, you do need to keep stirring to prevent the noodles from sticking. I used a fork to ease some of the stuck ones apart and that worked great." —Penelope Wall, senior editorial director