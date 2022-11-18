11 One-Pot Dinners Our Editors Make on Repeat
You only need one pot to make these comforting dinner recipes. Hand-picked by our editors, these dishes range from slow-cooker soups to quick and easy chicken skillets. Recipes like our Skillet Lasagna and Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili are delicious dinners with a fast cleanup.
Skillet Lasagna
"I have to say, I was really skeptical of the idea of a stovetop lasagna, but after making this on a weeknight I may never go back to cooking lasagna in the oven. This is a one-pot pasta recipe, so the noodles cook in the marinara, which gives them lots of flavor. And it was ready in less than 45 minutes with very few dishes! As the recipe says, you do need to keep stirring to prevent the noodles from sticking. I used a fork to ease some of the stuck ones apart and that worked great." —Penelope Wall, senior editorial director
Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili
"I regularly make this for parties and always get asked for the recipe." —Carolyn Malcoun, senior food features editor
Vegetable Weight-Loss Soup
"This is probably my favorite veggie soup on the site. It's great for those cold winter weeks where I want something healthy and cozy for dinner or to have for the week for lunch. If I'm making it for lunches, I just barely cook the veggies so that they don't get too soft when reheating. It always amazes me how flavorful the broth is in this recipe—those veggies infuse some yummy flavor. And I love the addition of the pesto and Parmesan for serving." —Victoria Seaver, associate editorial director
Slow-Cooker Potato Soup Four Ways
"I made this for friends last night, and everyone loved it." —Carolyn Malcoun, senior food features editor
One-Pot Lemon-Broccoli Pasta with Parmesan
"Cheesy pasta with broccoli is such a comforting dish for me, and this recipe only needs one pot!" —Danielle DeAngelis, fellow
One-Skillet Chicken Paprikash with Mushrooms & Onions
"I make this recipe every year when camping. It's a great Dutch oven/cast-iron skillet meal. And of course it's great for any weeknight—the chicken cutlets cook so quickly. I like serving it over egg noodles or just with some baguette slices." —Victoria Seaver, associate editorial director
Slow-Cooker Chicken & Rice Noodle Soup with Star Anise
"My husband has been begging me to make this ever since I developed the recipe." —Carolyn Malcoun, senior food features editor
Chickpea & Potato Curry
"Several of us in the EatingWell Test Kitchen loved this recipe so much, we all started making it at home." —Carolyn Malcoun, senior food features editor
Sheet-Pan Sausage & Peppers
"I was really surprised by how flavorful this was, even without the basil and Parm. I skipped those because we didn't have any, but didn't really miss them. This would be really good on a hoagie roll too with some mustard. Yum." —Penelope Wall, senior editorial director
Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Chickpeas & Spinach
"I LOVE this recipe. You can make it for any meal. It's so yummy, healthy and can be made largely with pantry staples. I like serving it with crusty bread or warm pita to sop up the yummy sauce and runny eggs." —Victoria Seaver, associate editorial director
Pulled Pork with Carolina-Style BBQ Sauce
"Soooooo good. Just put a bun around this pulled pork and it feels like a warm hug." —Danielle DeAngelis, fellow