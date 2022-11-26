20 New Dinner Recipes You'll Want to Make This Winter
Cooking a delicious and cozy meal is the best way to get through the cold winter season. We rounded up our newest winter recipes from this year to help you find tasty inspiration. From creamy pasta recipes to winter greens salads, these recipes are comforting and nutritious. Recipes like our Creamy White Bean Soup and Roasted Tofu & Broccoli with Peanut-Curry Sauce are sure to become new staples in your recipe rotation.
Creamy Peanut Soup with Sage
This creamy peanut soup lets the flavor of the peanuts truly shine, and fresh sage adds a nice autumnal flavor. While we often call for natural peanut butters in our recipes, they're not recommended here, as they can make the soup gritty and oily.
Creamy White Bean Soup
This light, creamy white bean soup is richly flavored thanks to plenty of beans, veggies and Parmesan cheese. Blending half of the soup at the end adds its signature creaminess without adding cream.
Asopao de Camarones (One-Pot Rice & Shrimp Stew)
This hearty one-pot rice and shrimp stew is typically enjoyed during the cooler months in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Brown rice adds a boost of fiber and is a good source of complex carbohydrates.
Roasted Tofu & Broccoli with Peanut-Curry Sauce
Pressing the tofu before roasting rids it of some excess moisture for crispy results. If you have the time, let it sit for more than 10 minutes—the longer it's pressed, the better!
Farro Risotto with Mushrooms & Greens
Guests who choose to wander around Oak Hill Café in Greenville, South Carolina, know that chef David Porras has his own farm out back. This dish is a tasty way he uses up stems from leafy greens, flowers from bolted herbs, and other odds and ends from his copious beds.
Pumpkin Risotto with Goat Cheese
This easy pumpkin risotto with goat cheese uses sweet and earthy canned pumpkin as a flavor base and creamy goat cheese to add creaminess and tang. Toasted pumpkin seeds add texture and nutty notes. Parsley adds mild fresh flavor, but any chopped fresh herb would work just as well.
Cheesy Marinara Beans
This ooey-gooey dish has baked-pasta vibes but features protein-packed beans instead of noodles. Look for dried corona beans, a larger, creamy white bean, at natural-foods stores or online. Cannellini are a good substitute. Serve with a green salad and toasted baguette.
Winter Greens Bowl
This one-pan meal packs in lots of plant-based protein and flavor thanks to beans and quinoa, while a creamy lemon-garlic dressing completes the dish.
Creamy Rotisserie-Chicken Noodle Casserole
This creamy chicken noodle casserole recipe is inspired by our popular Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with Rotisserie Chicken by Karen Rankin. We use store-bought rotisserie chicken to cut down on cooking time. This casserole is cozy and delicious.
Baked Spaghetti
Think of this baked spaghetti as a cousin to lasagna. Instead of layering ingredients, spaghetti is tossed with ricotta cheese, ground beef, veggies and marinara sauce before it's topped with cheese and baked until set. Serve this family-friendly casserole with a Caesar salad on the side.
Spicy Coconut Chicken Soup
Food from Sri Lanka, located off the southern tip of India, has flavor combinations not seen in other cuisines because of its position at the intersection of trade routes and cultures, says Kentucky-based chef Samantha Fore, whose family is from the country. This soup exemplifies the essential, mouthwatering combo of sweet, sour and heat; bright acidity from fresh lime juice is balanced by coconut milk, which adds richness without being heavy. Spices grown on the island—like cinnamon, cardamom, coriander and cumin—lend toasty notes to the broth and add a layer of gentle heat behind the fiery dried chile. The Tuk spice blend is one Fore created (named after her pop-up restaurant, Tuk Sri Lankan Bites) and is available online through spicewallabrand.com. "It is basically everything I would put into a chicken curry," she says, including ginger, lemongrass and turmeric.
Spaghetti Squash with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce
This vegetable-based dish is so rich, you won't miss the carbs. And a fork becomes a magic wand when it scrapes the squash flesh and noodles practically tumble into the skillet. This hearty side dish makes a great accompaniment for roast chicken or pork chops.
Kale, White Bean & Pasta Soup
This veggie-packed kale, white bean and pasta soup is hearty and flavorful. Mashing beans into the soup gives it body and creaminess without actual cream. Serve this delicious vegetarian soup with a piece of crusty whole-grain bread on the side.
Salmon Noodle Casserole
This salmon noodle casserole is filled with creamy pasta, chunks of salmon and plenty of vegetables for a well-rounded meal. Dijon mustard flavors the dish, complementing the salmon and asparagus.
Rotini with Creamy Pumpkin Pasta Sauce
This creamy pumpkin pasta sauce, spiked with fresh herbs and Parmesan cheese, is a great fall alternative to traditional tomato-based sauce. Here, we serve it with pasta, but it can also be used on pizza or as a dipping sauce alongside fresh-baked breadsticks.
Beer-Cheese Soup
Cayenne provides a bit of heat in this creamy beer-cheese soup. Using a mild beer adds the perfect amount of flavor without overpowering the dish. The sharp Cheddar cheese adds a rich, savory flavor. Serve with your preferred toppings and a piece of crusty bread to sop up the leftovers.
Cheesy Sweet Potato & Black Bean Casserole
A cozy, cheesy casserole is classic comfort food. We amped up the nutrition by including plenty of nourishing veggies. Black beans provide powerful plant-based protein while the sweet potatoes offer up a healthy dose of vitamin A, an antioxidant important for vision and immunity.
Mushroom Orzo with Lemon & Parmesan
This mushroom orzo with lemon and Parmesan is a creamy dish rich with flavor thanks to mushrooms and a velvety smooth sauce. Enjoy this cozy pasta dish with a glass of wine.
Ground Chicken Chili
This ground chicken chili fills you up without weighing you down, thanks to lean chicken, fiber-rich beans and plenty of veggies. You can make it on your stovetop, or use the slow-cooker variation if you need some extra time between assembly and mealtime.
Butternut Squash & Black Bean Enchiladas
A crisp, citrusy slaw contrasts nicely with the enchiladas' creamy squash filling.