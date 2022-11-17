14 Easy Low-Carb Breakfast Recipes to Make for Busy Mornings
You won't have to worry about breakfast taking up too much time on busy mornings with these delicious and easy recipes. Whether it's 10-minute omelets or mini quiches you can make ahead of time, these meals are quick to prepare so you can stay fueled for the day ahead. Plus, with no more than 14 grams of carbohydrates per serving, these dishes are easy choices for those looking to reduce their carb intake. Recipes like our Egg Tartine and Gluten-Free Almond Flour Waffles are healthy and tasty ways to start your morning off right.
Egg Tartine
Bruschetta meets avocado toast in this simple breakfast upgrade.
Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers
These Greek-inspired baked mini omelets are the perfect breakfasts on the go. Mix the batter the night before, and they'll be ready to bake in the morning. Once they're baked, you can keep these tasty omelet muffins in your fridge or freezer for future meals. Double score!
10-Minute Spinach Omelet
This delicious spinach omelet recipe is ready in just 10 minutes for a nutritious breakfast. Eggs and cheese help pack it with protein, while fresh dill boosts its flavor.
Gluten-Free Almond Flour Waffles
Almond meal stands in for flour and adds texture and nutty flavor to this easy gluten-free waffle.
Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches
Switch up your morning routine with these easy vegetarian mini quiches. Earthy mushrooms and spinach pair nicely with rich and creamy Gruyère cheese. Serve them on a platter with a fresh fruit salad for a simple weekend brunch.
Mango-Date Energy Bites
Sweet, sticky dates act as the glue for these no-cook energy balls. Perfect for hikes or during sports, this healthy snack travels well.
Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins
Protein-packed omelet muffins, or baked mini omelets, are a perfect breakfast for busy mornings. Make a batch ahead and freeze for the days when you don't have time for your typical bowl of oatmeal. You can also serve these fresh with fruit salad for a simple weekend brunch.
Chewy Granola Bars
You can make these bars ahead of time and freeze them, tightly wrapped in foil, for up to 3 months.
Avocado & Kale Omelet
Make this kale and avocado omelet for a satiating, high-protein breakfast. Fiber-rich kale will keep hunger at bay for longer in this healthy omelet recipe.
Banana Energy Bites
Perfect for an on-the-go breakfast or snack, these energy bites will keep you fueled.
Instant Egg & Cheese "Bake"
Learn how to cook eggs in the microwave for a quick, delicious breakfast. Spinach and Cheddar cheese make these eggs even more filling.
Greek Yogurt with Strawberries
Protein-rich Greek yogurt and sweet strawberries make for a super-simple and satisfying snack.
Broccoli & Cheese Omelet
This bright-green omelet is a perfect way to get kids to eat their veggies. Finely chopping the broccoli and spinach not only helps them cook faster, but also makes them easier--and safer--for toddlers to eat. Have all your ingredients ready next to the stove because this omelet cooks up fast. Read more about the story behind this omelet: Cooking with Juliet.
Smoked Salmon Scrambled Eggs
Make a big batch of this healthy scrambled egg recipe and serve it with bagels for a fun brunch.