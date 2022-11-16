18 Low-Carb, High-Protein Breakfast Recipes for Winter

These breakfasts are comforting choices for chilly mornings, making them great options for wintery days. With 14 grams of carbohydrates or fewer per serving, these morning meals are good choices for those looking to reduce their carb intake. And featuring high-protein ingredients like eggs and fish, these dishes boast at least 15 grams of protein per serving and can help you reap the benefits of the important nutrient, including promoting muscle growth and supporting the immune system. Recipes like our Bacon & Kale Sheet-Pan Eggs and Tomato-Parmesan Mini Quiches are delicious options for a cozy breakfast that can help you meet your nutrition goals.