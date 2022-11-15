19 Vegetarian Diabetes-Friendly Thanksgiving Recipes
Thanksgiving can be enjoyable for everyone with these produce-packed recipes. These meatless dishes—ranging from appetizers to entrees—include complex carbs like whole grains and starchy vegetables and have heart-healthy levels of saturated fats and sodium, so they fit well into a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Recipes like our Honey-Glazed Roasted Delicata Squash and Hasselback Sweet Potatoes with Garlic-Yogurt Sauce are tasty and healthy choices for the big meal.
Honey-Glazed Roasted Delicata Squash
Tangy cider vinegar, sweet honey, crunchy pine nuts and fresh mint come together to make an amazing glaze in this healthy roasted winter squash recipe. If you use delicata, the whole squash--including the gorgeous skin--is edible.
Persian-Style Butternut Squash Soup
Swap out your basic butternut squash soup for this fragrant version that includes sweet potato and a medley of spices like cinnamon, cumin, coriander and saffron. A drizzle of maple syrup and a few drops of orange water brighten the flavors, while a sprinkle of sumac adds a pop of color and a tangy edge. This healthy butternut squash soup would be a wonderful starter for your Thanksgiving meal.
Hasselback Sweet Potatoes with Garlic-Yogurt Sauce
A creamy garlic-yogurt sauce pairs well with the sweetness of these crispy roasted sweet potatoes. To achieve the signature hasselback appearance, position two wooden spoons alongside the potatoes as you cut. The spoons will prevent you from cutting through the sweet potatoes entirely and won't cause damage to the knife blade.
Moroccan Chickpea-Stuffed Acorn Squash
Think of this healthy vegetarian side dish recipe as a meatless tagine served in a squash bowl. Kabocha, sweet dumpling or carnival squash make good alternatives to acorn squash. To make this side a hearty vegetarian meal, serve 2 halves each.
Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes
Garlic cloves, cooked along with the potatoes, give this puree extra body and lots of flavor.
Wilted Kale with Warm Shallot Dressing
Vinegar is the key to making this sautéed kale recipe special. Look for vinegar that's cloudy--it likely still has some of the mother in the bottle and will give you a sweet acidity rather than a harsh bite. Organic apple cider vinegar is usually your best bet. For the most eye-catching version of this side, use different colored varieties of kale.
Roasted Honeynut Squash
Honeynut squash looks just like mini butternut squash, but on the inside you'll find an even sweeter, deeper orange flesh. This winter squash has only been available at farmers' markets and in select grocery stores for a few years. If you see it, grab a few to try! This simple roasting method enhances the natural flavor of the squash with butter and spices.
Sweet Potato Hash Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
Diced sweet potato, bell peppers and apples make a vegan stuffing inspired by the flavors of sausage. To add that savory flavor, we use poultry seasoning (don't worry, there's no actual poultry in it!). Piled into portobello mushroom caps, it creates a beautiful and filling plant-based main dish--perfect for the holidays.
Fresh Green Bean Casserole
A slimmed-down white sauce makes this creamy green bean casserole side dish recipe low fat.
Mashed Potatoes & Turnips with Leeks
Classic mashed potatoes get a healthy twist when you add turnips, a cruciferous vegetable that's rich in vitamin C. Turnips provide a touch of sweetness, while a savory leek topping completes this simple, easy side dish.
Balsamic Oven-Roasted Carrots
Roasting carrots in the oven brings out their sweetness, which is enhanced further with a tangy balsamic and maple glaze. Serve them straight-up for an easy weeknight side dish or garnish with chopped hazelnuts for holiday meals and dinner parties.
Sweet Potato & Turnip Mash with Sage Butter
This sweet potato and turnip mash is fragrant with fresh sage.
Simple Green Salad with Citronette
Frisée and radicchio are both assertive, slightly bitter greens that add color and texture to any salad. Match them with mellower-flavored greens, such as red leaf lettuce, baby spinach or even Boston lettuce.
Maple-Roasted Sweet Potatoes
In this healthy side dish recipe, sweet potatoes are tossed with maple syrup, butter and lemon juice and roasted until tender and golden brown. The delicious glaze that forms on these maple-roasted sweet potatoes transforms this ultra-simple dish into something sublime.
Green Beans with Creamy Mushroom Sauce
A much healthier take on the old-fashioned green bean casserole, this version thankfully skips the canned soup and fried onions! Fresh green beans are cooked until crisp-tender and topped with a garlicky-thyme mushroom sauce, shallots and crumbled chèvre.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Smoky Aioli
The delicious dipping sauce makes this easy Brussels sprouts recipe an irresistible appetizer or side dish. If you want to double the recipe, use two large rimmed baking sheets and swap their spots in the oven halfway through cooking.
Mini Brie & Apple Quiches
We love the way Brie and apples taste together in these mini quiches. Mini phyllo cups make it swift and simple to create an elegant appetizer.
Oven-Roasted Squash with Garlic & Parsley
Learn how to roast squash in this healthy recipe adapted from Alice Waters. Look for squash varieties, including buttercup, kabocha or hubbard, at your farmers' market and try them in this tasty side dish.
Spinach Salad with Warm Maple Dressing
Pure maple syrup adds body and rich flavor to the dressing, providing a perfect counterpoint to the smoked cheese.