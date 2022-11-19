17 Easy Appetizer Recipes in 20 Minutes
Getting a delicious appetizer on the table is effortless with these quick recipes. These simple appetizers, from veggie and meat skewers to creamy dips, are ready in just 20 minutes or less. Recipes like our Goat Cheese Crostini with Mushrooms & Brown Butter and Lemon Garlic Marinated Shrimp are easy recipes that are sure to please a crowd.
Easy Scallion-Salmon Dip
Inspired by the classic combination of smoked salmon and cream cheese, this spread is perfect for slathering on a bagel or serving as a dip with bagel chips. This salmon dip recipe is a great way to use up leftovers from Miso-Maple Salmon (see Associated Recipes).
3-Ingredient Apple & Rotisserie Chicken Brie Bites
This easy appetizer is the perfect balance of sweet and savory. Crisp, sweet-tart apples, like Granny Smith or Pink Lady, work best.
Caprese Skewers
We take all the ingredients of a classic caprese salad and layer them onto skewers for a quick appetizer. These tomato-mozzarella-basil skewers are easy to assemble and perfect for a party.
Air-Fryer Bacon-Wrapped Scallops
These air-fryer bacon-wrapped scallops are the perfect last-minute appetizer to throw together for a gathering. Medium-size scallops and bacon cut on the thinner side work best here. You can enjoy these bacon-wrapped scallops on their own or jazz them up with a drizzle of maple syrup.
Avocado-Yogurt Dip
Update your guacamole recipe by adding protein-packed yogurt to make a healthy dip recipe. For an extra kick, add minced jalapeño or your favorite hot sauce for some zing! Serve this healthy dip recipe with crunchy vegetables, pita chips or pretzels, or use as a sandwich spread.
Goat Cheese Crostini with Mushrooms & Brown Butter
Serve these savory herbed crostini with a big green salad. Looking for a heartier meal? Top each toast with a poached or fried egg.
Apricot, Prosciutto & Parmesan Bites
These 3-ingredient apricot, Parmesan and prosciutto bites are as simple to make as they look, and they taste even better. Simply layer each ingredient on top of the other and secure with a toothpick for an easy bite-size starter.
Prosciutto-Wrapped Mini Peppers
Wrapping prosciutto around mini bell peppers is an easy way to upgrade the vegetable into an impressive, tasty appetizer.
Lemon-Garlic Marinated Shrimp
Marinating precooked shrimp in garlic- and lemon-infused oil is a simple yet elegant appetizer.
Creamy Spinach Dip
Try this light spinach dip made healthier with reduced-fat cream cheese, nonfat yogurt and low-fat cottage cheese instead of full-fat cheese, mayonnaise and sour cream. It will save you a whopping 84 calories and 10 grams of fat per serving when compared to traditional versions. Serve it with pita chips and crunchy vegetables or spread it on a sandwich.
Smoked Gouda & Giardiniera Charcuterie Sticks
Crunchy pickled vegetables pair perfectly with creamy Gouda with a hint of smoke.
Avocado Hummus
This vibrant green hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) and avocado make this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
Air-Fryer Jalapeño Poppers
The perfect football-party food, classic jalapeño poppers get a crispy upgrade in an air fryer. Cream cheese tempers the just-right hint of heat from the pepper and Buffalo sauce. To save time, you can stuff the peppers ahead of the party and fry them just before serving.
Creamy Smoked Trout Spread
Here the smoky flavor of the fish pairs exceptionally well with the robust bite of horseradish and onion. Serve with crackers, apple slices or cucumber slices for an easy appetizer.
Air-Fryer Cauliflower Gnocchi with Marinara Dipping Sauce
These tasty bites are perfect for anytime you need an easy appetizer or side dish. Cauliflower gnocchi get a crispy, cheesy coating on the outside and a tender middle in an air fryer. Marinara is the perfect complement for dipping.
Salami, Cheddar & Pepperoncini Charcuterie Sticks
Salami, Cheddar cheese and pepperoncini deliver flavor in every bite in this easy appetizer.
Skillet Sun-Dried Tomato Dip
This skillet sun-dried tomato dip is creamy, but also gets a hit of sweetness from roasted bell peppers to complement the sun-dried tomatoes. It's cooked and served all in the same skillet, cutting down on dishes. Serve it with crackers, toasted bread or fresh-cut veggies.