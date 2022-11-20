20 Winter Casseroles You'll Want to Make Forever

Eleanor Chalstrom November 20, 2022
Credit: Diana Chistruga

These cozy four- and five-star rated casseroles are the ultimate comfort food, and will help make the cold winter months a little less frigid. With seasonal vegetables like potatoes, cauliflower and kale, these casseroles are a simple and delicious way to get dinner on the table. Recipes like our Chicken, Peppers & Pasta Casserole and Philly Chicken Cheesesteak Casserole are satisfying main dishes you'll want to make again and again.

Chicken, Peppers & Pasta Casserole

You can assemble this healthy chicken casserole before you leave for a party and pop it in the oven at the host's house. Or bake it at home and bring it along--it's delicious at room temperature too.

 

Cheesy Ground Beef & Cauliflower Casserole

Credit: Jason Donnelly
Ground beef and cauliflower combine to create a hearty weeknight casserole that both kids and adults will love. Serve with tortilla chips and sour cream.

Philly Chicken Cheesesteak Casserole

Credit: Diana Chistruga
This Philly chicken cheesesteak casserole tastes just like the classic sandwich version but in casserole form. We swapped out the beef for ground chicken and added pasta to bring this quick one-skillet dinner together.

Jalapeño Popper Casserole

Credit: Caitlin Bensel
In this jalapeño popper casserole, tender, juicy bites of chicken are slathered in a creamy, slightly spicy sauce with a crunchy topping of panko breadcrumbs and crispy bacon. Enjoy this casserole over rice for dinner or serve it with chips as a game-day appetizer.

Cheesy Black Bean & Quinoa Skillet Casserole

Credit: Rachel Marek
This Southwestern-inspired one-skillet casserole is stuffed with quinoa and plenty of fresh vegetables. Sharp Cheddar cheese flavors the filling and adds a layer of ooey-gooey melted cheese on top.

 

Layered Mashed Potato & Mushroom Casserole

Fancy up regular mashed potatoes with a layer of mushroom duxelle--a sauté of finely chopped mushrooms and shallots. We omitted the traditional butter in the duxelle and added chard for a nutritional boost. Serve this hearty side in place of mashed potatoes at any holiday feast or enjoy it as a vegetarian main dish.

 

Tamari-Ginger Meatball & Eggplant Casserole

Eggplant soaks up the flavors of ginger, garlic and tamari in this Asian-inspired casserole recipe. A hot pepper in the topping adds a bit of heat, but opt for sweet if you prefer.

 

Kale & White Bean Potpie with Chive Biscuits

In this vegetarian white bean potpie recipe, kale and hearty white beans are topped with easy, homemade chive biscuits. If desired, add a little shredded Gruyère or Cheddar cheese to the biscuit dough.

 

Skillet Tuna Noodle Casserole

Credit: Photography / Fred Hardy, Styling / Ruth Blackburn / Audrey Davis
Known as Tuna-Pea Wiggle to some, this family-friendly tuna noodle casserole tends to be made with canned soup and whole milk, which means high fat and sodium. We remedy this by making our own creamy mushroom sauce with nonfat milk thickened with a bit of flour. Look for whole-wheat egg noodles--they have more fiber than regular egg noodles (but this dish will work well and taste great with either).

 

Chilaquiles Casserole

Our version of this enchilada-style chilaquiles casserole is packed with nutritious beans and vegetables. Canned prepared enchilada sauce has great flavor and keeps the prep time quick. It can vary in heat level so find one that suits your taste. If you want to eliminate the heat altogether, try a green enchilada sauce (which is often milder than red) or substitute two 8-ounce cans of plain tomato sauce.

 

Zucchini Pizza Casserole

Got a bumper crop of zucchini? Try this crowd-pleasing casserole-meets-pizza dish, which can easily be made gluten-free. A layer of tender shredded zucchini is topped with all the classics: sauce, cheese, pepperoni and sliced bell pepper. Experiment with your own favorite toppings, but make sure you don't overload the crust or it will be too wet.

 

Chicken & Stuffing Casserole

Stuffing is not just for Thanksgiving, and this easy chicken and stuffing casserole is proof. It's packed with plenty of veggies, making this a healthy casserole you can feel good about serving year-round.

 

Green Chile Rotisserie Chicken Casserole

Credit: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray
This green chile rotisserie chicken casserole features tender rotisserie chicken with lots of tender vegetables. The corn adds a nice pop of sweetness, while the rice helps absorb some of the flavors. A crunchy topping of crushed tortilla chips finishes off this comforting, Southwestern-inspired casserole.

 

Quick King Ranch Chicken Casserole

Credit: Christine Ma
Usually made by layering creamy chicken and tortillas (lasagna-style), this classic Tex-Mex-inspired chicken casserole gets speedier for an easy weeknight dinner when we mix everything together in a skillet, then pop the whole pan under the broiler to make the cheese topping gooey. Serve this healthy chicken casserole recipe with a side salad for a filling meal.

 

Chicken Parmesan Casserole

We took the best parts of chicken Parmesan--ooey-gooey cheese, crispy breadcrumbs and plenty of tomato sauce--and spun them into an easy family-friendly casserole. We simplified it by skipping the breading on the chicken and, instead, loaded the top of the casserole with cheese and breadcrumbs. Serve with a crisp green salad to complete the meal.

 

Skillet Chicken Potpie

A store-bought pie crust, frozen veggies and precooked chicken simplify the prep for this easy potpie. This healthy dinner recipe is comfort food at its best.

 

Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

All the delicious flavors of your favorite chicken Cordon Bleu--salty ham, melty cheese, tangy mustard--with no tricky assembly required. This healthy comfort food recipe would be perfect for a potluck.

 

Vegan Shepherd's Pie

Lentils take the place of ground meat and vegan butter adds creaminess to the mashed potatoes in this easy vegan shepherd's pie recipe. If you want to cut down on the cooking time, use precooked lentils and omit most of the vegetable broth, adding some in only if the mixture seems dry.

 

Cheesy Meatball Casserole

Credit: Jen Causey
This cheesy meatball casserole is a family favorite, with basil adding flavor to the meatballs and grated onion adding moisture. Melted mozzarella cheese tames the spice, but feel free to cut back or eliminate the crushed red pepper if you prefer a milder dish.

 

Smoked Turkey, Kale & Rice Bake

This hearty one-skillet dinner is loaded with celery, kale, tomatoes and quick-cooking brown rice. It's easy to make the recipe vegetarian by substituting smoked tofu for the turkey.

 

By Eleanor Chalstrom