14 Cozy Heart-Healthy Casseroles to Make for Dinner

These balanced and filling casseroles are not only comforting choices, but they are also well-suited to be tonight's main course. And because they're low in saturated fat and sodium, these meals meet our heart-healthy nutrition parameters. Recipes like our Green Chile Rotisserie Chicken Casserole and Smoked Turkey, Kale & Rice Bake are comforting and nutritious casseroles that are cozy options to try for dinner tonight.